TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, July 7

On TV tonight, there are some familiar faces in Disney+'s new series Monsters at Work, it's blooming lovely at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, and the parents of US high-school shooters speak out in Raising A School Shooter on BBC4 . Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Monsters at Work, Disney+

Foreman Fritz (centre), Val, Duncan and Tylor. (Image credit: Disney+)

With a clever new premise but the same witty warmth that made Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University so special, this entertaining spin-off is a treat! The 10-parter reunites us with old pals Sulley (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal), now the bosses of the Monsters, Inc. factory, which has ditched scaring and instead aims to make children laugh. But as wide-eyed Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) discovers that his job as a ‘Scarer’ no longer exists, he grudgingly becomes a mechanic – will he ever get promoted to a ‘Jokester’? Listen out for a fabulous turn from Henry Winkler as Tylor’s lovable boss Fritz.

★★★★ CC

RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival, 9pm, BBC2

A floral display at Hampton Court Palace. (Image credit: BBC2)

The first major garden show of the year kicks off, and there’s three one-hour shows celebrating and exploring the gardens and plants at Hampton Court Palace. Joe Swift, Rachel de Thame, Adam Frost and Arit Anderson lead the presenting team, with plenty of hands-on advice from Carol Klein, Toby Buckland and Nick Bailey, to name just a few. New this year is the RHS Allotments, to celebrate the lockdown trend of growing our own, plus the RHS Flower Market, to display the latest show-stopping cut flower trends. Continues tomorrow.

★★★ JL

Raising a School Shooter, 10pm, BBC4

Sue Klebold talks about her grief and guilt. (Image credit: BBC4)

Since 1970 there have been 1,677 shootings in US schools resulting in 598 deaths. One of the most infamous is the 1999 Columbine High School massacre where teenagers Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris killed 12 students and a teacher before taking their own lives. But what’s it like to be the parent of a school shooter? This Storyville one-off hears from three parents whose sons have murdered classmates, including Klebold’s mum, Sue, who talks about the feelings of grief and guilt she’s felt for 21 years. But what comes across in all three stories is the enduring love these parents have for their children.

★★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Penguin Town, Netflix

The penguins join the locals in Simon's Town, South Africa. (Image credit: Netflix)

A delightful docuseries filmed not in the icy cold of Antarctica but in the warm climes of South Africa, where jackass penguins mingle with the local human population on the beaches of Simon's Town near Cape Town. As always, they are irresistible

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Locusts, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Brothers Ryan and Tyson. (Image credit: Sky Cinema Premiere)

Two estranged brothers are reunited after their father dies in this tense Australian thriller. Tech entrepreneur Ryan (Ben Geurens) left their remote childhood town, but brother Tyson (Nathaniel Dean) hasn’t fared so well. But when Ryan returns for the funeral, he discovers they’ve both inherited serious trouble from their good-for-nothing dad. Barren landscapes, an atmospheric soundtrack and a mounting sense of dread make for a gripping, brutal tale.

★★★★ EP

Live sport

Wimbledon, from 12.30pm, BBC1 & BBC2

from 12.30pm, BBC1 & BBC2 UEFA Euro 2020 England v Denmark, 6.30pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30pm, BBC1

7.30pm, BBC1 Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Monsters at Work on TV tonight – why can't every workplace be this fun?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!