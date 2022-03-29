TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, March 30

On TV tonight, Matt, Janice and Mike sample some great days out in their charming new series Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad on More4, new Marvel drama Moon Knight arrives on Disney Plus, optimistic talent show Anyone Can Sing (really!?) begins on Sky Arts/NOW and sitcom Kate & Koji continues on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad, 9pm, More4

Matt and mum Janice enjoy a cuppa. (Image credit: More4)

Matt Baker hit on a winning formula last year – introducing his folks to viewers in Our Farm in the Dales, so he’s doing it again in this easy-to-watch series. Keen to give mum Janice and dad Mike a well-earned break from their Durham hill farm, he lines up four day trips to remember, kicking things off with a visit to Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland. Here, Matt discovers cattle roaming on sand dunes, Janice learns how to blend her beloved Earl Grey tea and car-mad Mike takes a memorable drive in a vintage luxury car. As ever, the Bakers prove great company.

★★★★ RF



Moon Knight, Disney Plus

The latest Marvel superhero is a complicated guy! (Image credit: ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.)

This latest entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Universe of TV and film introduces a superhero with an unusual origin story. Oscar Isaac stars as museum gift-store worker Steven, who has difficulty distinguishing his dreams from his waking life. He has a multiple personality disorder, unwittingly switching between mild-mannered Steven and mercenary action man Marc, until a mysterious phone call changes everything, and an even darker mystery with a connection to Ancient Egypt starts to unfold. This wasn’t available to preview (hence no star rating), but it looks like a cracking show with an impressive lead in Star Wars/X-Men star Isaac.

★★★★ IM

Anyone Can Sing, 8pm, Sky Arts/NOW

Who will make it through the auditions? (Image credit: Sky)

For anyone who enjoys Sky Arts’ Portrait and Landscape Artist of the Year and wishes they could sing, this series is for you. The English National Opera believes that anyone can sing with the right training, and to prove it a team of ENO vocal coaches have teamed up to turn six self-confessed ‘tuneless’ volunteers into opera singers. The six will then be put through a rigorous three-month programme to transform their voices. Can it really be done? While it’s initially excruciating watching some of the nervous auditionees – who couldn’t hold a note in a wallet – you’ll have your favourites from the get-go.

★★★ MC

Kate & Koji, season 2, 9pm, ITV

Kate has a business plan. (Image credit: ITV)

Kate (Brenda Blethyn) is all aflutter – there are flocks of new customers thanks to the sighting of a rare bird nearby. When the birdwatchers show signs of leaving, she comes up with a plan to keep their custom! Meanwhile, Koji is shaken after being racially abused, but doesn’t want to report it in case it affects his asylum appeal. Later, he’s shocked when Kate digs out her dad’s gun, but not as much as Medium when he finds she’s been arrested!

★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bridgerton, season 2, Netflix

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey star. (Image credit: Netflix)

Many viewers were heartbroken when they learned Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be returning to Bridgerton as the dishy Duke of Hastings, but Jonathan Bailey fills his shoes wonderfully as our new leading man. In this year’s second series he and co-star Simone Ashley take us on a real journey as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, a pair of star-crossed lovers whose paths are littered with family duty, forbidden desire and painful memory. Their tale makes for a heartfelt sequel that combines style with substance to produce what feels like a coming-of-age moment for this hit costume drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Death on the Nile, Disney Plus

Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot head a starry cast. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Agatha Christie’s famous murder-mystery lands on Disney Plus just a few weeks after its cinema release (but a couple of years behind the original date, with Covid, among other things, contributing to the delay). Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as 1930s Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot, whose River Nile vacation turns into a murder investigation when a killer strikes. Also on board the ship is Gal Gadot’s heiress, Annette Bening’s wealthy artist, and Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders as a lady’s maid and her employer.

★★★ RMC



Live Sport

Snooker: Tour Championship, 7.15pm, ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad on TV tonight – the cheery trio are great company as they sample some lovely days out.

