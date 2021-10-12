TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 13

On TV tonight, the gripping Hollington Drive continues on ITV, there's an emotional restoration in The Repair Shop on BBC1 and on Channel 5, Iceland with Alexander Armstrong continues with a beer spa and midnight golf – why not?! Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Hollington Drive, 9pm, ITV

Gareth isn't happy when Helen calls off their affair. (Image credit: ITV)

Panic is rising in the less-than-perfect Hollington Drive community as the police (led by barely recognisable Ghosts star Jim Howick) make their first arrest in connection with Alex’s death, based on the lies told by Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin). Meanwhile, Gareth (Jonas Armstrong) feels his world crumble in the run-up to Alex’s vigil as Helen (Rachael Stirling) puts the brakes on their affair, worrying the world is watching them. Gareth isn’t convinced and paranoia sets in – does Helen think he murdered his own son? Gripping stuff.

★★★★ RF

The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

Can Lucia bring this precious painting back to life? (Image credit: BBC)

Painting conservator Lucia Scalisi faces a particularly emotional challenge tonight when a couple ask her to restore a discoloured seascape painting that reminds them of the baby son they lost. Lucia clearly feels a huge responsibility – can she bring the painting and the memories it holds back to life? Elsewhere in the barn, ‘Teddy Bear Ladies’ Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell work their magic on a scary-looking doll belonging to Ana, who fled to the UK from Bosnia when she was a child; while metal expert Dominic Chinea revives a farmer’s vintage seed-sower.

★★★★ RF

Iceland with Alexander Armstrong, 9pm, Channel 5

Alexander enjoys a game of midnight golf. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Alexander heads to the north of Iceland and the fishing port of Húsavik, a beautiful little town that is also the whale-watching capital of the country. He ventures out on a stunning sail boat to help a team of scientists measure micro-plastics in the water, where he also spots his first ever whale as a whole pod of pilot whales and a humpback pop up from the deep to say hello. He also has a go at knitting, midnight golf, visits a beer spa (yes, you drink and bathe in it) and sings with a choir of sheep farmers.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Among the Stars, season 1, Disney+

Captain Chris Cassidy. (Image credit: Disney+)

The dangers of space moonwalks are brought vividly to life in a behind-the-scenes look at the world of NASA and its astronauts. This six-part docuseries follows Captain Chris Cassidy as he takes on a critically important mission to the International Space Station to repair a $2billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. Filmed over two years, the series combines personal video diaries and film footage – with cameras stationed both on Earth and in space – to show viewers the high-stakes work of the NASA team.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Blindspotting, 10.45pm, Film4

Black ex-con Collin (Daveed Diggs) has three days of probation left to serve, but his white best friend Miles (Rafael Casal) attracts trouble. Writer-stars (and real-life friends) Diggs and Casal combine boisterous buddy comedy and hip-hop energy with serious points about race and class, identity and prejudice. The tone is uneven, but the film throbs with indignant passion and cutting wit.

Live Sport

Snooker, Northern Ireland Open, 6.45pm, Eurosport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Hollington Drive on TV tonight – another tense episode from this thrilling drama.

