'Hollington Drive' viewers praise Anna Maxwell Martin's 'versatile' performance

Hollington Drive aired its first episode on Wednesday, introducing viewers to the major characters in the new thriller. This included Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling as sisters Theresa and Helen, who are at the forefront of this suburban drama. They soon suspect their children may be involved in the disappearance of a local boy, which throws their life into turmoil.

Speaking about the sisters, Anna said: "They’re both rubbish mums! Theresa’s struggling. I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but she hasn’t got the roadmap for what happens when you think your kid is a bit of a wrong’un. So she doesn’t always make the right choices."

The pilot episode alone gives us a taste of just how much Theresa is struggling with domestic life, even telling her partner Fraser (Rhashan Stone) that she wishes he'd support her more when it comes to saying 'no' to her son.

Viewers were impressed with Anna Maxwell Martin's take on the character, with many taking to Twitter to discuss her performance. The actress is well known for playing unlikeable Patricia Carmichael in Line of Duty and the role of mum Julia in sitcom Motherland, both of which are very different roles.

Her character in Hollington Drive is also very different, prompting fans to praise Anna for her 'versatile' acting abilities, suggesting that she could play any role that was given to her.

One fan wrote: "Anna Maxwell Martin goes from nervy crazy woman to calm controlled rage bubbling beneath the surface like nobody!"

Another added: "Anna Maxwell Martin. Is there any character she can’t play? So versatile"

A third wrote: "The talented Anna Maxwell Martin in #HollingtonDrive showing another acting string to her bow."

And a fourth said: "Anything with Anna Maxwell Martin in... I'm sold"

As the series progresses, viewers will start to learn more about Theresa and her complex relationship with her own child. Will her suspicions about her son be correct, or is there more to this disappearance than meets the eye?

Hollington Drive continues on ITV. Episodes are also available to stream on-demand via ITV Hub.