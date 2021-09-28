TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 29

On TV tonight, classy new drama Hollington Drive begins on ITV, The Repair Shop returns to BBC1 and we're in the mood for The Nolans Go Cruising on Quest Red/Discovery+. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Hollington Drive, 9pm, ITV

Anna Maxwell Martin as troubled mum Theresa. (Image credit: ITV)

Real-life friends and stars of The Bletchley Circle, Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling team up again in this taut, glossy thriller. Anna and Rachael play close-knit sisters Theresa and Helen, who go about their seemingly idyllic lives. But their perfect worlds are shattered when they suspect their children are involved in the disappearance of a local 10-year-old boy. Fearing that a past traumatic event is catching up with them, just how far would Theresa and Helen go to protect their kids?

The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

Melanie with her broken statue. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s the season of comfort TV and Jay Blades and the dream team of restoration experts return just in time with brand-new episodes of this feel-good series. There’s a palpable buzz in tonight’s opener, as the specialists are presented with a 2,000-year-old terracotta figure – the oldest-ever item seen in the barn. Broken during a house move, ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay feels the pressure of restoring this ancient treasure. Meanwhile, Julie and Amanda attempt a makeover on two much-loved dolls, while a faded 1950s drum kit and painted wooden toy box receive the team’s customary TLC.

The Nolans Go Cruising, 9pm, Quest Red/Discovery+

The sisters on tour. (Image credit: Quest Red)

Following the surprise hit of their first series touring the Mediterranean, the Nolan sisters are back at sea again for a six-part COVID-friendly cruise of the British Isles. This time, Anne, Maureen, Linda and Loose Women’s Coleen are joined by Denise, who last sang with the group in 1978. But the 10-day trip isn’t all about enjoying the on-board entertainment, as the siblings open up about Anne and Maureen’s time spent in a childhood convalescent home and Linda’s recent cancer diagnosis, while also remembering their sister, Bernie, who died in 2013.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Foundation, season 1, Apple TV+

Jared Harris stars. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Adapted from the novels by Isaac Asimov, this big-budget series stars The Crown actor Jared Harris. Set in a galactic empire ruled by clones, the 10-part series features Harris as scientific guru Hari Seldon, who has used his new predictive science of ‘psychohistory’ to foresee the fall of the empire in 500 years time. The empire’s rulers are understandably furious and he’s banished into exile. In order to preserve civilisation, Hari and his followers venture to a far-off region of the galaxy to establish a new society – The Foundation – on the planet Terminus. It’s a place where they hope to preserve mankind’s science and knowledge, but there are enemies on other planets who they must also outwit…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Boy Erased, 11.15pm, BBC2

The 19-year-old gay son of a preacher is forced to attend a so-called conversion therapy programme after being outed to his parents. Based on an emotional true story, this powerful drama boasts a heart-rending lead performance by Lucas Hedges and superb supporting ones from Nicole Kidman as his compliant mother and from Russell Crowe as his unbending father.

Live Sport

EFL, Fulham v Swansea City, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

