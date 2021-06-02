TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 3rd June

Joey Essex: Grief and Me is just one of the gems on today...

Joey Essex opens up about his painful past in Grief and Me, Ben Miller stars in new BritBox drama Professor T, and there's more canine casualties for The Supervet. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Professor T, BritBox

Ben Miller plays his new role to a T

Popular Belgian crime drama Professor T gets a quintessentially British makeover for this new six-part series debuting exclusively on BritBox today. Ben Miller, best known for Death in Paradise, swaps the Caribbean for Cambridge to play criminology professor Jasper Tempest. Jasper’s recruited as an advisor to a police team headed up by his ex, DCI Christina Brand (Juliet Aubrey). Their first case involves a serial sex attacker. Meanwhile, OCD sufferer Jasper, prone to flights of fantasy, is hiding a painful past. Frances de la Tour stars as his domineering and equally eccentric mother. A playful procedural with a heart of darkness.

★★★★ ER

Joey Essex: Grief and Me, 9pm, BBC1/BBC iPlayer (BBC2, NI)

Joey struggles with his past

There have been plenty of programmes lately with well-known faces talking about past traumas, but this is a must-see for anyone who has suffered a bereavement. Cameras follow TOWIE star Joey Essex as he begins therapy 20 years after his mum, Tina, took her own life when he was just 10. But it’s not a quick fix and he struggles with painful memories. It’s especially poignant to see Joey’s flashy TV persona stripped away, revealing a vulnerable young man who still desperately misses his mum…

★★★★★ HD

The Supervet, 8pm, C4

Angel gets some help from Supervet Noel

Not many dogs enjoy going to the vets, but nine-month-old cockapoo pup Betsy is not like most dogs. Despite being hit by a van when she was just four months old, the little black ball of fluff never stops wagging her tail. She puts a smile on everyone’s face, but her injuries are serious and her owners need Noel’s expert guidance to do the best for their plucky pooch. Also, young Dogue de Bordeaux Angel needs help to grow into the gentle giant she’s meant to be.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

The Hour, seasons one and two, Acorn TV/Amazon Prime Video/BritBox

Ben Whishaw stars

Ben Whishaw is far removed from his current role as a gangster in Fargo in this 2011/12 drama. Although both shows are set in the 1950s, here Whishaw plays a dedicated BBC journalist caught up in a conspiracy.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

My Week with Marilyn, 9pm, BBC4

This funny, touching and entertaining drama reveals what happened when Marilyn Monroe came to London in 1956 to make The Prince and the Showgirl with Laurence Olivier. Michelle Williams is captivating as Monroe, while Kenneth Branagh’s Olivier brims with old-world suavity, and Eddie Redmayne is ideal as Colin Clark, the film-set gofer on whose diaries the film is based.

Live sport

Test Cricket: England v New Zealand 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Cricket/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 9pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Joey Essex: Grief and Me on TV tonight – see a different side to the TOWIE favourite

