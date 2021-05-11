TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 12th May

Sex, Myths and the Menopause is just one of the gems on today...

Davina McCall talks about Sex, Myths and the Menopause, real-life drama in BBC2's Danny Boy, and it's child's play on The Great British Sewing Bee. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Danny Boy, 9pm, BBC2

War hero Sgt Brian Wood (Anthony Boyle) with his family

Sergeant Brian Wood returned from Iraq a decorated war hero, but the most important battle of his life only began once he got home. After he had left the Army and started a family, the former soldier was accused by noted human rights lawyer Phil Shiner (the excellent Toby Jones) of war crimes as he instigated one of Britain’s biggest-ever public inquiries. Now Sgt Wood’s moving tale is told here in this feature-length film inspired by real events, with leading man Anthony Boyle showing great range as the drama switches between a bullet-strewn battlefield and the cold, clinical courtroom.

★★★★ SMA

Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and the Menopause,9pm, C4

Even in this era of social media, where nothing’s off limits and over-sharing is the norm, the menopause remains a hugely under-discussed subject. This much-needed documentary sees Davina McCall talk with honesty about her experience of the menopause, and meet women going through it and experts who bust myths surrounding treatments such as HRT. Why are women let down by a lack of information and support? Essential viewing not just for women of all ages, but for fathers, sons and partners too.

★★★★★ TL

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

Let’s hope judges Esme and Patrick don’t rain on the sewers’ parade

Who will throw an almighty toddler tantrum and who will go straight to the top of the class in Children’s Week? The Pattern Challenge is to make a romper suit, which is lightweight but also sturdy enough to withstand adventurous tots on the move. The Transformation Challenge asks the sewers to embrace their inner child and create an under-the-sea inspired fancy dress costume. The results are anything but fishy as the remaining contestants make a real splash with their octopus, crab, jellyfish and mermaid creations. The final Made to Measure test is to rustle up a raincoat to brighten up even the dreariest day.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Peaky Blinders, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer/Netflix

The late Helen McCrory as Aunt Polly

Helen McCrory, who died on 16 April, aged 52, is phenomenal in this superb gangland drama, set in Birmingham in the 1920s, as Polly Gray, the formidable matriarch of the Shelby crime family and aunt to the leader of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy (Cillian Murphy).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Downton Abbey, 7.40pm, Sky Cinema Drama/NOW

The Crawleys are expecting very special guests

Now we know a second Downton film is due to be released at Christmas, it’s a good excuse to revisit the first big-screen version of Julian Fellowes’ period drama, with many favourite characters including Lord Grantham, the Dowager Countess, Lady Mary, Carson and Anna. The plot mainly revolves around both upstairs and downstairs in a flutter over an impending royal visit by King George V and Queen Mary and, like the Downton silverware, this film is polished to a gleam.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Arsenal 7.30pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and the Menopause on TV tonight – enlightening stuff

