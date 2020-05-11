The Twilight Zone Season 2 drops June 25 on CBS All Access

Get ready to head back into The Twilight Zone . The second season of Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's reboot of the classic TV series will land on CBS All Access on June 25. All 10 episodes will be available for binging.

Peele is back as the host, of course, and the Season 2 cast definitely rivals Season 1. Here's who all you can expect to see:

Morena Baccarin

Kylie Bunbury

Jenna Elfman

Ethan Embry

Sky Ferreira

Tavi Gevinson

Topher Grace

Tony Hale

Gillian Jacobs

David Krumholtz

Thomas Lennon

Sophia Macy

Natalie Martinez

Joel McHale

Chris Meloni

Gretchen Mol

Paula Newsome

Billy Porter

Jimmi Simpson

Jurnee Smollett

Daniel Sunjata

Damon Wayans Jr.

If you're new to The Twilight Zone , it's an anthology that dips its toe straight into the realm of the supernatural with a hint of science fiction. The host sets the scene for each episode, which usually features some sort of twist and moral dilemma before the hour's up. Think Black Mirror , just a little less dark and depressing. (Usually.)

Here are the episode titles for Season 2 of The Twilight Zone :

Ovation

You Might Also Like

A Small Town

Try, Try

Meet In The Middle

8

Downtime

A Human Face

The Who Of You

Among The Untrodden

CBS All Access is the streaming arm of ViacomCBS. It currently costs $5.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or you can get rid of ads for $9.99 a month. It's home to exclusive shows like The Twilight Zone , The Good Fight , Star Trek: Picard and more, and it also has much of the CBS catalog, and more than 100 films from Paramount Pictures. And later this year it'll grow even further to include more of the ViacomCBS library.