The Twilight Zone Season 2 drops June 25 on CBS All Access
And all 10 episodes will be available if you want to binge
Get ready to head back into The Twilight Zone . The second season of Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's reboot of the classic TV series will land on CBS All Access on June 25. All 10 episodes will be available for binging.
Peele is back as the host, of course, and the Season 2 cast definitely rivals Season 1. Here's who all you can expect to see:
- Morena Baccarin
- Kylie Bunbury
- Jenna Elfman
- Ethan Embry
- Sky Ferreira
- Tavi Gevinson
- Topher Grace
- Tony Hale
- Gillian Jacobs
- David Krumholtz
- Thomas Lennon
- Sophia Macy
- Natalie Martinez
- Joel McHale
- Chris Meloni
- Gretchen Mol
- Paula Newsome
- Billy Porter
- Jimmi Simpson
- Jurnee Smollett
- Daniel Sunjata
- Damon Wayans Jr.
If you're new to The Twilight Zone , it's an anthology that dips its toe straight into the realm of the supernatural with a hint of science fiction. The host sets the scene for each episode, which usually features some sort of twist and moral dilemma before the hour's up. Think Black Mirror , just a little less dark and depressing. (Usually.)
Here are the episode titles for Season 2 of The Twilight Zone :
- Ovation
- You Might Also Like
- A Small Town
- Try, Try
- Meet In The Middle
- 8
- Downtime
- A Human Face
- The Who Of You
- Among The Untrodden
CBS All Access is the streaming arm of ViacomCBS. It currently costs $5.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or you can get rid of ads for $9.99 a month. It's home to exclusive shows like The Twilight Zone , The Good Fight , Star Trek: Picard and more, and it also has much of the CBS catalog, and more than 100 films from Paramount Pictures. And later this year it'll grow even further to include more of the ViacomCBS library.
- Is CBS All Access free with a cable subscription?
- How to watch CBS All Access with a Vizio TV
- How to watch CBS All Access on Roku
- How to watch CBS All Access on Apple TV
CBS All Access
You've entered ...
The Twilight Zone is back for Season 2!
Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg are bringing some of the best acting talent around to the second season of The Twilight Zone, which drops June 25 on CBS All Access.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.