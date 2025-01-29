Unforgotten season 6 finally gets a release date... and it's not long to wait!
There will be another big cold case for Jess and Sunny to solve...
Unforgotten season 6 will begin in early February, ITV has officially confirmed.
The hugely popular drama, starring Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan as DI Sunil "Sunny" Khan and DCI Jess James, returns on Sunday, February 9, at 9 pm on ITV1. In a bid to make it event television, the second episode will air on Monday, 10 February, at 9 pm on ITV1. The remaining episodes will play out on the following Sundays and Mondays at 9 pm. The whole series will also be available on ITVX from Sunday, February 9.
We don't have any plot details as yet. The six-part new series is written by Chris Lang, the man behind The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.
Sanjeev previously said: "I'm humbled and excited to be back as Sunny Khan, bearing the backpack for series 6 of Unforgotten. Chris's scripts, as ever, are intriguing, detailed and empathetic. Andy's direction and the skill of Sinéad and the cast make this a warm and creative experience that so much more than a job. Once again I feel lucky to be a part of it."
Sinéad added: "I am absolutely delighted to be stepping into the world of Unforgotten once more. To be involved with the incredible team at Mainstreet on yet another set of stellar scripts from Chris Lang, with the brilliant Andy Wilson at the helm is a real treat. And to get to work again with Sanjeev, Carolina, Jordan, Pippa, and Georgia is an absolute joy. To call it *work* is a total misnomer."
So spoilers ahead if you've not seen season 5. Please note all the previous series are available on ITVX and are a great watch. Sinéad Keenan's character arrived in Unforgotten season 5 to replace DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) who'd been killed in a car accident. So it will be interesting to see in the new series how Cassie and Sunil's relationship develops.
Unforgotten season 6 starts on Sunday, February 9, at 9 pm on ITV1.
