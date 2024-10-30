Virgin River author Robyn Carr reacts to news her Thunder Point novels will be turned into TV series

Robyn Carr, whose Virgin River book series has been turned into a hugely successful Netflix TV series, has expressed her delight that her "Thunder Point" novels are also being made for television.

It's been revealed that Virgin River showrunner Roma Roth will adapt the nine-book "Thunder Point" series. Set in the coastal town of Thunder Point, the stories revolve around newcomer and hero Hank Cooper, who arrives for an old friend's funeral.

But he doesn't leave because he's left a beachfront property that is at the heart of a dispute in the town. He also finds himself intrigued by a woman called Sarah Dupre.

"I'm so thrilled that Roma will be producing Thunder Point," Carr told Deadline. “She did such an exceptional job with her previous adaptations of my work, and I just can’t wait to see who she casts for this fan favorite small-town series. Roma is a gifted artist whose creative eye is a joy for viewers! Brava, Roma."

A post shared by Robyn Carr (@robyncarrwriter) A photo posted by on

Roth said: “'Thunder Point' has drama, mystery, and romance, all the ingredients you need to successfully build a global hit series. It is certain to appeal to fans of both Sullivan's Crossing and Virgin River but this time the story is told from a male perspective. We are beyond excited to be continuing our incredibly successful run with best-selling author Robyn Carr."



It’s not clear if Thunder Point will be heading to Netflix, although we're sure they'd be keen given the huge success of Virgin River. The first of the "Thunder Point" books, "The Wanderer", was published in 2013, with the latest, "Wildest Dreams", published in 2015.

Talking about why she started writing the "Thunder Point" novels, Robyn told RT Book reviews: "After 20 'Virgin River' novels, it was really time for not only me to have a change but for my readers to have a change. When you have as many as 20 novels in a long-running series, it’s a bit intimidating and sometimes people don't even want to pick up one for fear they’ll like it and they'll have to read 20! So what we're doing is we’re starting a new town."

Talking about why our hero, Hank, wants to settle in Thunder Point, she adds: "I think it's the people he meets and the exquisite coastline where he's inherited a property. He didn't ever think he wanted roots before and above all I think it's the woman he meets."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Virgin River season 6 will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, December 19 and we also know that the new season will have 10 episodes.