Virgin River star shares season 5 behind-the-scenes update

Virgin River favorite Alexandra Breckenridge has given a behind-the-scenes update for the highly anticipated Virgin River season 5.

Alexandra, who plays Mel Monroe in the popular Netflix drama, took to Instagram to give an update for the upcoming fifth season as she shared a selfie in front of the picturesque Squamish River in Canada, which is where the series is filmed.

She captioned the magnificent image : "Flashback to VR season 5 ♥️ No you didn’t miss anything. It’s not out just yet…."

Virgin River fans flooded Alexandra's comment section as they excitedly wait for a release date as one said: "So pretty!!! I seriously can’t wait until season 5 gets a release date!! We are also crossing our fingers and toes for season 6! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," while another commented: "Alex, you are absolutely beautiful. Inside and out. Can't wait for season 5!!"

Another user added: "I CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH YOU AGAIN (I miss Mel so much)😭😍"

While an exact release date hasn't been announced, Alexandra and her co-star Martin Henderson, who plays her on-screen lover Jack Sheridan, both estimated that season 5 could be out in July.

In a Cameo video, Martin revealed: "Season five [is] coming out, I think, probably in July." Meanwhile, Alexandra also echoed the same, saying: "The fifth season [will] come out probably, I don't know, maybe July again?"

Alexandra also teased that season 5 is some of the best episodes they've ever done as she revealed to New Beauty (opens in new tab) that: "I think this season has started out well, and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done. I never say that either!"

She added: "I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

Season 4 was an emotional rollercoaster, with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) dropping some huge baby daddy drama about her twins, Mel and Jack's pregnancy palaver and an unexpected newcomer in the form of Doc's grandson.

Now, fans are wanting to know if Virgin River season 5 will answer their burning questions, including who is the father of Charmaine's twins?