Vizio TVs now displaying info on its spying settlement

As much as $31. That's your estimated worth in the settlement of a class-action lawsuit involving Vizio televisions and the practice of collecting data about what you're watching. And the next time you turn on your Vizio TV, you might find yourself greeted by news of an impending windfall. OK, maybe not quite a windfall, but Vizio TVs (mine, anyway) are starting to show information about the settlement the company entered into over accusations of improperly collecting data on what its customers were watching.

Vizio already had been fined $2.2 million by the FTC for the practice, and in 2018 it reached a $17 million class action settlement , which brings us to today.

The on-screen info gives a high level view of what's up, and how you could go about getting as much as $31 from the settlement. You'll need to have had a Vizio TV connected online between Feb. 1, 2014, and Feb. 6, 2017. And you'll need to sign up at VizioTVSettlement.com .

The $17 million set aside doesn't all go to consumers, however. They'll get what's left after attorneys' fees, court costs and other expenses. After that, those who submit claims will be paid out.

Vizio customers have until April 29, 2019 to submit their claim, or to opt-out or object to the settlement.

If you don't do anything, you won't get paid, and you give up your right to sue Vizio for anything surrounding this case.

When you file your claim, you'll be asked to give your name and address, phone number (for payment), email address. They'll also ask for the date your purchased your Vizio TV, as well as the model number, if you know that information. Hit the submit button, and they'll take things from there.

Here's the full text of what you'll see on your TV:

Purchased a VIZIO Smart TV Connected to the Internet Between February 1, 2014 and February 6, 2017? You CoulD Get Money From a Class Action Settlement.

Estimated $13-31 per television. No receipt needed. To receive money You must submit a valid Claim Form by April 29, 2019.

www.VizioTVsettlement.com

The class action alleges that, between February 1, 2014 and February 6, 2017, VIZIO violated privacy and consumer laws by collecting viewing data from certain Smart TVs for sale to advertisers without sufficient disclosures. VIZIO denies these allegations. The court has not decided who is right.

To exclude yourself or object, send the Settlement Administrator a request postmarked by April 29, 2019. Exclusion requests may also be submitted online through the Settlement Website, www.VizioTVsettlement.com. Opt-outs can't receive money from, or have rights under, the Settlement or be bound by judgments but will keep any right to sue VIZIO on these claims at your expense.

You don't need to appear in court or hire a lawyer but can appear with or without a lawyer at your expense.

Settlement Details at www.vizioTVsettlement.com