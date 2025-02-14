One of my favorite Broadway shows is hitting Max today — here's why you should stream Waitress: The Musical

Missed seeing acclaimed singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles during her Broadway run in Waitress: The Musical? Good news, theater buffs: the Tony- and Grammy-nominated stage show recently got the big-screen treatment with a live-capture version starring Bareilles as a pregnant and unhappy housewife in the South. And starting today, February 14, you can witness the Broadway phenomenon from the comfort of your own couch thanks to Max.

Based on the 2007 romantic comedy Waitress (which starred Keri Russell as our titular server), Waitress: The Musical centers on Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage.

"When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself," reads the show's synopsis, per Warner Brothers. "Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie." A delicious mix of tart and sweet, Waitress is a winsome and whimsical watch but one powered by the strength of resilience, friendship and seriously great pop songs.

Speaking of — not only does two-time Grammy winner Sara Bareilles star as Jenna, but the musician also composed music and wrote lyrics for the show, earning nominations for the Tony Award for Best Original Score and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. In the filmed musical, Bareilles is joined by Waitress' complete 2021 encore run cast, including Christopher Fitzgerald in his Tony-nominated performance as Ogie, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Eric Anderson as Cal, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Joe Tippett as Earl.

To tune into the live-capture Waitress: The Musical film, you're going to need access to Max. Currently, Max plans include the Basic with Ads option for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year; the Standard subscription (allowing 30 downloads on the go) for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year; or the Premium plan for $20.99 per month or $209.99 annually.

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Watch the official trailer for the filmed version of Waitress: The Musical above before turning into the theatrical event beginning today, February 14 on Max.