Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free November 18-19

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with a classic. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus, but fans will have a chance to tune in for free for a limited time.

From Saturday, November 18, to Sunday, November 19, you can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving without a subscription on Apple TV Plus.

In case you need a refresher, here's what A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is about: "Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he's going to see his grandmother; Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends."

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving premiered in 1973 and it earned Peanuts creator Charles M. Schultz an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Children's Programming. The voice cast includes Todd Barbee as Charlie Brown, Robin Kohn as Lucy van Pelt, Stephen Shea as Linus van Pelt, Hilary Momberger-Powers as Sally Brown, Christopher DeFaria as Peppermint Patty, Jimmy Ahrens as Marcie and Robin Reed as Franklin. Legendary Peanuts composer Vince Guaraldi has an uncredited role as a Little Birdie singer while Bill Melendez was uncredited for his dual role of Snoopy and Woodstock.

In 2020, the Peanuts collection of movies and holiday specials found a new home on Apple TV Plus, taking them away from network television for the first time ever. It's great news for Apple TV Plus subscribers, who can tune into other Peanuts holiday specials like It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown!, Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas any time. The streaming platform makes the classic TV specials available to everyone else by offering them during limited-time free windows.

Apple TV Plus owns the rights to the Peanuts franchise, which has led to the creation of new movies and holiday specials including a Christmas episode of The Snoopy Show and Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is only available for free for two days. If you miss the window, you can sign up for Apple TV Plus to watch whenever you like. There's also an Apple TV Plus free trial for new subscribers.