How to watch Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 online or on TV for free

The crème de la crème of the baking will once again be on show for a fresh batch of Bake Off: The Professionals — the elite sister show of The Great British Bake Off — with its 2024 series coming out of the oven on Monday, June 10.

You can watch Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 for FREE in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Bake Off: The Professionals on from anywhere with a VPN.

There may be no tent, no Hollywood handshakes and absolutely no soggy bottoms in sight, but Bake Off: The Professionals has thrown a spotlight over the years on just how spectacular the world of pastry and patisseries can be. The contestants make baking an artform, where the way their fancies look is of equal importance to the way they taste.

12 pairs of master bakers will start the contest, with the teams being whittled down across nine themed episodes before the grand final that will see one taking the glory and that impeccably tasteful engraved silver tray.

Ready to be whisked away by the latest array of culinary creations? Here's how to watch Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 online from wherever you are in the world...

How to watch Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 in the UK for free

Channel 4 is airing Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 on TV every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm UK.

All 10 episodes will also be available to watch online and on demand on the Channel 4 streaming service. Channel 4 is free to watch, although you'll need a TV licence to watch live.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Full instructions follow below.

Can I watch The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals 2024 in the US?

Much like the main show, the US dubs this quintessentially UK offering as The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals and it goes out on Netflix.

However, Netflix is way behind the Channel 4 in terms of when it airs this spin-off show. The streaming giant is currently two seasons behind, having made 2022's season 7 available on the platform last year.

On that basis, we would predict that The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals 2024 won't land be available to watch on Netflix in the US until sometime in 2025. No release date has yet been announced.

How to watch Bake Off: The Professionals from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Bake Off: The Professionals on the Channel 4 streaming service above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

The 2024 series of Bake Off: The Professionals starts on Monday, June 10 in the UK. The 10-episode run goes out on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm UK.

No US release date has been announced.

The full UK episode guide is as follows

Episode 1: Monday, June 10

Episode 2: Tuesday, June 11

Episode 4: Monday, June 17

Episode 2: Tuesday, June 18

Episode 5: Monday, June 24

Episode 6: Tuesday, June 25

Episode 7: Monday, July 1

Episode 8: Tuesday, July 2

Episode 9: Monday, July 8

Episode 10: Tuesday, July 9

All you need to know about Bake Off: The Professionals 2024

Who are the Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 hosts? Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 is hosted by Ellie Taylor and Liam Charles. Ellie Taylor is a 40-year-old comedian, model, actress and TV presenter from Brentwood, Essex. She was a regular on the UK satirical show The Mash Report and landed a role in Ted Lasso as Sassy Collins. She appeared as a contestant in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing, partnering with Johannes Radebe. Liam Charles is a 26-year-old TV presenter and baker from London. He came to prominence when he appeared as a contestant in the 2017 series of The Great British Bake Off at the age of only 19. Since then, he has presented various iterations of the show and released his own cookbooks.

Who are the Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 judges? The judges for Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 are Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden. Benoit Blin is Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s two Michelin-starred Oxfordshire restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons. Cherish Finden is an international pastry consultant and former executive pastry chef at London hotel The Langham.