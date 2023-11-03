ENG vs AUS live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online

It has been a tournament to forget for England who will simply be playing for pride in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4, when they face an Australian side closing in on a spot in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals.

Below are all the details for the England vs Australia streaming services in the US, UK and in Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch ENG vs AUS live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

It’s fair to say that this World Cup has been an absolute disaster for defending champions England. Heading into the tournament as one of the favorites, they have secured just one win in their opening six games and have no chance of making it out of the group stage.

Despite boasting a team packed with talent, it has been a real struggle for both the batting and bowling unit. The usually reliable Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have looked horribly out of form, while bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have been put to the sword on numerous occasions.

To make things worse, they now face an Australian side who will be looking to win their final three group games and guarantee a place in the semi-finals. The Baggy Greens have won four games in a row and were sensational last time out as they secured a five-run victory over New Zealand. Travis Head hit a magnificent 109 from just 67 balls and opener David Warner was once again at his brutal best as he fired 81 from 65 deliveries.

England will also have to find a way to cope with spinner Adam Zampa who has taken 16 wickets in the tournament so far. The only downside for the Australians is the news that in-form all-rounder Mitch Marsh has suffered an injury and will miss the rest of the World Cup.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an ENG vs AUS live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch ENG vs AUS live stream in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 is broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament, including England vs Australia, both semis and the final. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch ENG vs AUS live stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the England vs Australia game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV.

Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch.

That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV, which lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch ENG vs AUS live stream in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch an England vs Australia live stream you'll need to have a Sky TV subscription. The game starts at 8.30 am and will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

How to watch ENG vs AUS from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch England vs Australia on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the match begin?

England vs Australia begins on Saturday, November 4 at 1.30 am PT / 4.30 am ET / 8.30 am UK. That's 7.30 pm AEDT (November 5) for Aussies.

All you need to know about ENG vs AUS

What are the England vs Australia squads?

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Where is the ENG vs AUS game being held?

England vs Australia will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The largest cricket stadium in the world, with a capacity of 132,000, it will also host the 2023 Cricket World Cup final of November 19.

England have already played at the stadium during this tournament, suffering a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand.