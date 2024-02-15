How to watch Ghosts season 3 online and stream the hit CBS sitcom from anywhere

Dead-funny US sitcom Ghosts is back to scare up some good times after last year’s industry strikes delayed the show's production. The number one comedy on Paramount Plus returns on February 15, to find Sam and Jay continuing to help the spectral residents of Woodstone Manor.

You can watch Ghosts season 3 for FREE in the United States on Paramount Plus. Even if you’re traveling abroad, you could still watch Ghosts S3 from anywhere with a VPN.

Adapted by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman from the beloved BBC sitcom of the same name, Ghosts features Rose McIver (iZombie) as Samantha Arondekar, a journalist in the midst of converting a creaky old mansion into a thriving B&B with her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). But things get a little more complicated after a near-death accident leaves her able to see and speak with the manor’s litany of spooks.

Season 2 resolved some major dramas for the residents of Woodstone. The mystery of Alberta’s murder was finally solved, which dropped Hetty in some hot water, while Continental Army officer Isaac finally acted on his feelings for Lieutenant Colonel Nigel and proposed.

Yet we’re still desperate to find out who was spirited away following last season’s cliffhanger, and how the remaining spectres will cope with their departure. Is this the last we’ve seen of Alberta, hard-partying stockbroker Trevor, or Crash, the decapitated 1950s greaser?

Find out with our guide for how to watch Ghosts season 3 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Ghosts S3 in the US

US viewers can catch all-new Ghosts season 3 on CBS from Thursday, February 15 at 8.30pm ET/PT. New episodes will air weekly. Cable cutters. can watch CBS via a number of live TV streaming services. Paramount Plus also has a number of plans and pricing options that will allow you to watch Ghosts season 3 online, and both come with a 7-day FREE trial option. Opt for Paramount Plus with Showtime and watch Ghosts online live from Thursday, February 15 at 8.30pm ET/PT with a local CBS stream. That's $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. If you can wait a few hours, however, then a Paramount Plus Essential Plan will add episodes to stream on-demand from the following day, and costs just $5.99 a month.

Can I watch Ghosts season 3 online in the UK?

Alas, while the first two seasons of Ghosts (US) are available to stream on BBC iPlayer, there’s previously been a wait of almost a year before UK viewers can enjoy new episodes of the US version of the show. We imagine a similar wait lies ahead before Ghosts season 3 lands on iPlayer, but we'll update you here if that should change. You can however, catch up on all five seasons of the UK version of Ghosts on iPlayer now, including the Christmas special

Out of the country? If you’re currently traveling outside of the US, you might want to use a VPN to allow to watch Ghosts season 7 from abroad.

Can I watch Ghosts season 3 online in Australia?

There's been no word yet as to when Ghosts season 3 will land Down Under. However, Paramount Plus currently has both seasons 1 and 2 available to stream, and its likely new episodes will be uploaded here in due course. It's AU$9.99 for a monthly subscription, although new members get a 7-day free trial first.

How to watch Ghosts season 3 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Ghosts season 3 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Season 3 of Ghosts will debut on Thursday, February 15, 2024 on the CBS channel.

Episode 1: The Owl – February 15

Episode 2: Man of Your Dreams – February 22

Episode 3: He Sees Dead People – February 29

Episode 4: Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave – March 7

Episode 5: TBC – March 14

Episode 6: TBC – March 21

Episode 7: TBC – March 28

Episode 8: TBC – April 4

Episode 9: TBC – April 11

Episode10: TBC – April 18

All you need to know about Ghosts season 3

How many episodes of Ghosts season 3 will there be? It's been reported that that there will be a slimmer than usual 10 episodes in total this season, due to last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.