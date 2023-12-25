How to watch Ghosts: A Christmas Gift online or on TV

There's Christmas cheer for anybody mourning the dearly departed Ghosts after the UK show made its final haunting in November. The fifth and final series may have come to an end, but the sitcom has been reincarnated for a one-off Christmas special for fans to watch Ghosts: A Christmas Gift online on Christmas Day (December 25) 2023.

You can watch Ghosts: A Christmas Gift for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch the Ghosts Christmas special on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

As we re-join the ghoulish residents of Button House, there are welcome and not-so-welcome guests in tow for the Christmas period. Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) are bringing along their gorgeous new-born baby Leia for her first noel... but invited too is Mike's mum Betty (Sutara Gayle). And it doesn't take long before she outstays her welcome.

Just as it seems she may finally leave, Betty senses that things in the house are far from normal. Paranormal, in fact. And then it's all hands on deck to try and force the irritating in-law to leave them in peace — cue Operation Bye Bye Betty.

As Smith-Bynoe says: "It’s Christmassy, it’s in keeping with Ghosts and you’ll laugh and cry at the ending especially... Even at the readthrough, it felt fitting and emotional, realising this was the end of that journey we’ve been on for a long time.”

Ready to return to Button House? Here's how to watch Ghosts: A Christmas Gift from anywhere in the world and for free — we've got all the streaming information you'll need below.

How to watch Ghosts Christmas special in the UK

The BBC One is airing Ghosts: A Christmas Gift on TV at 7.45 pm UK on Christmas Day. The special one-off episode will also be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. You can also catch up with all five series of Ghosts on iPlayer now. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Ghosts Christmas special in Australia

Ghosts: A Christmas Gift is listed among the shows coming up in December on ABC iview in Australia. It's scheduled to hit the platform on Tuesday, December 26, and airs on TV on ABC TV Plus the same day at 9.15 pm AEDT.

That means you'll be able to stream the festive episode (along with all of the recently released Ghosts series 5) for free on the service. All you need to do to watch is register on ABC iview with your name, date of birth and postcode.

Can I watch Ghosts Christmas special in the US?

Although CBS and Paramount Plus is now beginning to show Ghosts UK (season 2 is currently being shown), the new A Christmas Gift is not in its listings.

You'll either have to settle for the 2020 season 2 special The Ghost of Christmas — which is available to stream now on Paramount Plus — or, if you're a Brit or Aussie travelling to the States and are desperate to watch the new episode on Christmas Day, you'll need to go down the VPN route...

How to watch Ghosts Christmas special from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Ghosts on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

All you need to know about Ghosts: A Christmas Gift

What is the cast of Ghosts: A Christmas Gift? Charlotte Ritchie as Alison

Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Mike

Sutara Gayle as Betty

Jim Howick as Pat

Ben Willbond as The Captain

Mathew Baynton as Thomas

Laurence Rickard as Robin/Humphrey

Lolly Adefope as Kitty

Martha Howe-Douglas as Fanny

Simon Farnaby as Julian