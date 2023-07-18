Ghosts UK on CBS: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Ghosts UK is heading to CBS this Fall as part of its revamped primetime schedule.

The American version of Ghosts was one of the top four comedies on US TV during the 2022-2023 season and fans are eagerly awaiting the third season.

But due to strikes it's been delayed and the network has now revealed it will be showing the British version. And don't worry it's just as funny!

Here's everything you need to know about Ghosts UK…

Ghosts UK is part of CBS's Fall schedule, but an exact release date is still to be confirmed. We will update this page when it is.

Ghosts UK plot

Instead of following Samantha and Jay like we do in the US version, in the British original we follow Alison and Mike, a young couple struggling with money. They think their prayers have been answered when a distant relative leaves them a huge mansion, Button House. But the only problem is the house is haunted and when Alison has a brush with death she discovers she can talk to the ghosts!

Who are the ghosts in Ghosts UK and who plays them?

Kitty is one of the ghosts haunting Button House (Image credit: BBC)

Thomas Thorne (played by Mathew Baynton) — Thomas is a 19th-century English romantic poet who falls in love with Alison. Mathew Baynton actually guest-starred in the US version as a different character.

Julian (Simon Farnaby) — Julian is a sleazy politician from the 1990s who's similar to stockbroker Trevor in the US version.

Pat (Jim Howick) — Pat is just like Pete in the US version, a scoutmaster who was tragically shot through the neck with an arrow by a scout.

Robin (Larry Rickard) — Robin is a surprisingly thoughtful caveman!

Kitty (Lolly Adefope) — A Georgian lady from the 18th century, who just wants to be Alison's friend.

The Captain (Ben Willbond) — A World War Two army officer.

Fanny (Martha Howe-Douglas) — Former owner of Button House, where the show is set. She's also known as Lady Button and is like Hetty in the US version.

Humphrey (Laurence Rickard) — A 16th-century English nobleman who sadly lost his head!

Mary (Katy Wix) — A peasant woman from the 17th century.

Ghosts cast

As well as the above stars, former Call the Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie stars as Alison Cooper. With Kiell Smith-Bynoe as her husband Mike.

Charlotte previously told us how much the hugely warm response to the first series surprised her, saying: "Yes, someone texted me saying she'd had a horrible day and that Ghosts had improved her mood. That's the best thing ever. It is just a very warm show that people seem to respond to from different demographics and age groups. I feel so lucky to be in a show with this much joy in it."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here's the original BBC trailer for the first season of UK Ghosts...