Watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at home starting August 29

Indy's adventures may have come to an end with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but movie fans will soon be able to relive his final outing from the comfort of their own home whenever they want. Multiple outlets have shared that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's digital release officially arrives on Tuesday, August 29.

Starting August 29, consumers can rent or purchase Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny through digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play and more. In addition to the movie, these digital offers include special features, like never-before-seen making of videos.

The making-of special features are broken into five chapters focusing on specific parts of the movie, including its 1944-set prologue, 1969 New York, the set pieces in Morocco and Sicily, as well as the breakdown of the movie's finale.

Billed as Harrison Ford's final appearance as Indiana Jones, the Dial of Destiny picks up with Indy in the 1960s, as he set out alongside his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against a former Nazi Dr. Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) to find a legendary artifact that could change the course of history. The movie also stars Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones and franchise mainstays John Rhys-Davies and Karen Allen. James Mangold directed the movie.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was one of What to Watch's most anticipated blockbuster movies of summer 2023, backed up by our Dial of Destiny review that called it "a touching and fun farewell." The movie is rated "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes and has an 88% positive audience rating from the site.

If you want to see the movie on the big screen, you can still watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in select movie theaters ahead of its digital release.

Just a reminder, this digital release is not the movie's streaming debut, as details surrounding that have yet to be shared. However, we are generally confident that when it does become available on streaming it'll do so on Disney Plus, where the first four Indiana Jones movies (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) are all available to stream.

Of course, a Disney Plus subscription will be needed to watch Dial of Destiny and previous Indiana Jones movies on the platform, while the digital release is available to anyone for a one-time fee.