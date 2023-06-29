There's one more adventure left for Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and audiences. To make sure you don't miss out, we've got all the information you need on how to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Ever since he appeared in Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones has been one of the all-time great movie characters (many of the Indiana Jones villains have also been pretty memorable). After four previous adventures — Raiders, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (all streaming on either Disney Plus or Paramount Plus FYI) — Indy (Ford) is set to hang up his whip.

Indy's swan song is certainly one of the biggest blockbuster movies of the summer, so to make sure you don't miss out, here's all the info on how, when and where to watch Dial of Destiny.

How to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in movie theaters

Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide (it technically releases in the US on Friday, June 30, though early screenings on Thursday, June 29, are taking place in most locations).

To find out where and when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is playing near you, check out the website of your favorite local movie theater or get info on where it is playing at all movie theaters in your area from Fandango .

If you're looking for ways to make going to the movies more affordable, our guide on the best movie theater subscription and membership deals provides info on US and UK theater chains that offer programs that give moviegoers free, discounted or a fixed set of monthly tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other theater perks.

Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny streaming?

No, you cannot stream Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny right now. The movie is only playing on the big screen of movie theaters for the foreseeable future.

However, that does not mean we don't have a pretty good idea where Harrison Ford's final Indiana Jones movie is going to stream whenever it heads online. The movie was produced by Lucasfilm and Disney, so it is almost assuredly going to first be available to stream on Disney Plus (joining the other four previous Indiana Jones movies). We don't have a specific streaming premiere date, but it'll likely be at least 30-45 days, so maybe best case scenario, August/early September.

We'll also keep this post updated with info on when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is available to rent via digital on-demand.

What else to know about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford is of course back as Indy. He is joined in the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast by the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Ethan Isidore, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, John Rhys-Davies and Karen Allen.

Not back for the fifth movie is Steven Spielberg, who directed all four previous Indiana Jones movies (he is still serving as an executive producer though). Instead, James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) directs the movie. Another franchise stalwart, John Williams, is once again composing the music, in case you were wondering.

What to Watch's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny review called the movie "a touching and fun farewell," promising that Ford won't let fans down with this final adventure.

Check out the trailer for the Dial of Destiny right here: