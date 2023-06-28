Meet the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast: who's who

Ready to set off on another globetrotting quest with the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is reuniting us with the adventurous archeologist back for one last quest. This time around, he's on the hunt for a legendary artifact called the Archimedes Dial, which potentially has the power to change the course of history.

Read on to find out a little bit more info about the actors who make up the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast, as well as their characters.

Meet the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast...

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

(Image credit: Disney)

You simply can't have an Indiana Jones movie without the main man himself, and Harrison Ford is back in the saddle for Indiana Jones' fifth and final adventure. In the film, we'll be seeing both the 80-year-old Indy as he tracks down the Archimedes Dial and a younger, digitally de-aged Indy who does battle with the Nazis.

Where else have you seen Harrison Ford? Ford likely needs no introduction to moviegoers. He's best known for Indiana Jones and for playing the heroic smuggler Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, though he's also starred in The Fugitive, Ender's Game, The Call of the Wild, 1923, Patriot Games and, most recently, the Apple TV Plus comedy-drama, Shrinking.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars as Helena Shaw. Helena is Indy's goddaughter and is the daughter of Basil Shaw, one of Indy's longtime friends. She ends up dragging him into the search for the Dial of Destiny, and the pair soon set off on their travels to track it down.

Where else have you seen Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Waller-Bridge is best known for creating and starring in Fleabag, though she's also had parts in Staged, His Dark Materials, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Crashing, Broadchurch and The Cafe. She also voiced the droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller

(Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney)

Mads Mikkelsen plays Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny's antagonist, Dr. Jürgen Voller. Voller is a Nazi who has adopted a new identity and is now working on NASA's moon program...but he's also got designs on getting hold of the Dial of Destiny for his own ambitions.

Where else have you seen Mads Mikkelsen? Mikkelsen is well known for starring in Hannibal and Daniel Craig's James Bond movies as Le Chiffre, and he's also featured in Rogue One, Doctor Strange, Another Round, Pola, Chaos Walking, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Toby Jones as Basil Shaw

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Toby Jones is playing Basil Shaw, a fellow archaeologist who is a friend of Indiana Jones. He's also Helena's father and is seen in the trailer taking part in one of Indy's prior adventures.

Where else have you seen Toby Jones? Jones is a prolific British actor who has had roles in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Hunger Games, Tetris, The Pale Blue Eye, Captain America, Dad's Army, Wayward Pines and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

John Rhys-Davies is reprising his role of Sallah, one of Indy's old pals. He first appeared in Raiders of the Lost Ark, where he helped Indy track down the Ark of the Covenant.

Where else have you seen John Rhys-Davies? Aside from his role in the franchise, Rhys-Davies is best known for playing Gimli and voicing Treebeard in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. He's also lent his voice to a variety of characters like Aquaman's Brine King, Galahad in Wizards and he's appeared in Sliders.

Antonio Banderas as Renaldo

(Image credit: Lucasfilm )

Antonio Banderas is on hand as Renaldo, a sailor and diver who is another of Indy's old allies.

Where else have you seen Antonio Banderas? Banderas is likely best known for playing Zorro and known to younger viewers for voicing Puss in Boots in the Shrek franchise. He's also featured in films like Evita, Interview with a Vampire, Desperado, Uncharted, and was recently cast in Paddington in Peru.

Boyd Holbrook as Klaber

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Boyd Holbrook is playing Klaber, a neo-Nazi who works under Jürgen Voller.

Where else have you seen Boyd Holbrook? Holbrook has featured in The Predator, Logan, The Host, The Fugitive TV series, Narcos, and he played The Corinthian in The Sandman.

Who else features in the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast?

Along with the above stars, you'll also see the following faces cropping up throughout Indiana Jones 5.