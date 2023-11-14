How to watch Interpreter Of Silence online: stream the Disney Plus Auschwitz trials drama from anywhere

Set against the Frankfurt Auschwitz trials of 1963, Interpreter Of Silence (titled Deutsches Haus in Germany, and W niemieckim domu in Poland) explores, through the eyes of young translator Eva Bruhns and her reputable family, a guilt-ridden generation's ill-fated efforts to bury the ugly horrors of their past.

You can watch Interpreter Of Silence from Wednesday, November 15 via the Star section of Disney Plus in the UK, Australia and many other countries around the world. It isn't yet clear when it will come out in the US. But if you’re travelling away from home right now, you can still watch Interpreter Of Silence on Disney Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

Having only been six years old at the time of Nazi Germany's defeat, the Second World War was little more than a hazy memory to Eva, a Polish-to-German interpreter living comfortably with her parents, owners of the Deutsches Haus restaurant. However, everything changes when she receives an unexpected court summons.

Some 18 years after the war's end, the first Auschwitz trial to take place on German soil is only just being prepared.

Fo Eva, aiding in the prosecution of former SS officers accused of war crimes sounds like a worthy use of her time and skill, although her parents and husband-to-be are utterly opposed to the idea.

Based on the international bestseller by Annette Hess, who also wrote the screenplay, Interpreter Of Silence is a five-part drama that examines the nation's highly complex relationship with its past. Read on below as we explain how to watch Interpreter Of Silence online – from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Interpreter Of Silence in the UK

Interpreter Of Silence debuts on Wednesday, November 15 on Disney Plus in the UK. There are five episodes in total, and the show will follow a weekly release pattern.

Disney Plus currently has three separate subscription plans: the ad-supported Standard With Ads option at £4.99 per month, the ad-free Standard plan for £7.99 or £79.90 annually, and the Premium level plan, which costs £10.99 or £109.90 per year.

How to watch Interpreter Of Silence in Australia

You can watch Interpreter Of Silence in Australia by signing up to the Disney Plus streaming service, which costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

The opening episode of the show will be available to watch on the streamer from Wednesday, November 15. After that, one new episode will come out each week.

Can I watch Interpreter Of Silence online in the US?

Interpreter Of Silence doesn’t have a release date in the US just yet. But it’s likely that the show will be released Stateside in the coming weeks, possibly following the release of a new app combining Disney Plus and Hulu.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan, or $17.99 per month for its ad-free one. And both plans offer a 30-day FREE trial to new subscribers. Some people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle too: at $9.99 you get Hulu and Disney Plus, while $14.99 per month gets you those two and live sports and more with ESPN Plus.

The combined app, however, will only be available to people who subscribe to both streaming services.

How to watch Interpreter Of Silence online from anywhere with a VPN

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, AU, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

The German drama arrives internationally on Disney Plus from November 15, through the Disney Plus Star hub. View the Interpreter Of Silence release schedule below for further details.