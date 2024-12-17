Watch Oscar Best Picture contender with 96% RT score at home right now

Christmas comes early, movie fans. If you have been wanting to watch Anora but didn't have the chance while it was playing exclusively in movie theaters, starting Tuesday, December 17, Anora is available via digital on-demand, meaning you can watch the Oscar Best Picture contender at home whenever you want.

You can buy or rent Anora digitally via various on-demand platforms in the US, including Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home, Apple TV and YouTube. We don’t have any details on when or where Anora is going to make its streaming debut, but it will likely be a little bit longer for that.

Written and directed by Sean Baker, Anora is billed as a modern-day Cinderella story, where Ani, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, meets the impulsive son of a Russian billionaire and quickly gets married. However, when the young man’s parents find out what he has done they send their henchmen to try and annul the marriage, leading to a chase through New York. Mikey Madison stars as Ani, with Yura Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan in supporting roles.

Anora is one of the best reviewed movies of the year, as evidenced by its 96% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and its “Verified Hot” score of 90% from general audiences on the site.

In addition to the movie’s critical acclaim, it is raking in the awards. Among its notable trophies so far is the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or (best of the fest). It's also earned five Golden Globe nominations and was named Best Picture of the Year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. It has amassed various wins and nominations from other critics and award-voting groups as well.

Anora is the latest Oscar hopeful to become available at home before the end of the year. Others include Conclave, Maria and Saturday Night. If you want to catch up with more of this year’s award hopefuls, check out our how to watch Golden Globe-nominated movies post.

If you still want to see Anora on the big screen, the movie is still playing in movie theaters across the US; it is still playing exclusively in cinemas in the UK.

Watch the trailer for Anora right here: