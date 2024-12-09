How to watch Golden Globe 2025 nominated movies and TV shows

The 2025 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday, December 9, as the Golden Globe Journalists made their picks for the best movies and TV shows of the last year. The Globes are always a fun barometer for what has been the best from the big and small screen, so if any of the nominations got you curious about something you haven’t seen yet, we’re here to help you figure out where and how to watch 2025 Golden Globe-nominated movies and TV shows.

Some of the nominees are available to watch at home via either streaming or on-demand platforms, while there also are a few movies that may not have reached your local cinema yet. Whatever the case, we’ve listed out the ways you can watch all of the Golden Globe nominees below and the awards that they are up for this year.

Let’s get right into it.

How to watch 2025 Golden Globe nominated movies

How to watch A Complete Unknown

Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown (Image credit: Macall Polay/Searchlight Pictures)

HTW A Complete Unknown : releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 (special early screening on December 18) in US; in cinemas January 17 in UK

: releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 (special early screening on December 18) in US; in cinemas January 17 in UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Actor Drama (Timothee Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Edward Norton)

How to watch A Different Man

HTW A Different Man : available via digital on-demand platforms in the US; not currently available in the UK

: available via digital on-demand platforms in the US; not currently available in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Sebastian Stan)

How to watch A Real Pain

HTW A Real Pain : playing exclusively in US and UK movie theaters

: playing exclusively in US and UK movie theaters Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Jesse Eisenberg), Best Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin), Best Screenplay

How to watch Alien: Romulus

HTW Alien: Romulus : streaming on Hulu and available via digital on-demand in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK

: streaming on Hulu and available via digital on-demand in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

All We Imagine as Light

HTW All We Imagine as Light : playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK

: playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language, Best Director

How to watch Anora

Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison in Anora (Image credit: Courtesy of NEON)

HTW Anora : playing exclusively in US and UK movie theaters

: playing exclusively in US and UK movie theaters Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Mikey Madison), Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov), Best Director, Best Screenplay

How to watch The Apprentice

HTW The Apprentice : available via digital on-demand platforms in the US and UK

: available via digital on-demand platforms in the US and UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Drama (Sebastian Stan), Best Supporting Actor (Jeremy Strong)

How to watch Babygirl

HTW Babygirl : releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 in the US; in cinemas January 10 in the UK

: releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 in the US; in cinemas January 10 in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Drama (Nicole Kidman)

How to watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

HTW Beetlejuice Beetlejuice : streaming on Max and available via digital on-demand in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK

: streaming on Max and available via digital on-demand in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch Better Man

HTW Better Man : releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 in the US (limited); in cinemas December 26 in the UK

: releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 in the US (limited); in cinemas December 26 in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Original Song

How to watch The Brutalist

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (Image credit: Lol Crawley/A24)

HTW The Brutalist : releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 20 in the US (limited); in cinemas January 24 in the UK

: releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 20 in the US (limited); in cinemas January 24 in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Actor Drama (Adrien Brody), Best Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Best Supporting Actor (Guy Pearce), Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score

How to watch Challengers

HTW Challengers : streaming on MGM Plus, Prime Video and available via digital on-demand in the US; streaming on Prime Video and available via digital on-demand in the UK

: streaming on MGM Plus, Prime Video and available via digital on-demand in the US; streaming on Prime Video and available via digital on-demand in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Zendaya), Best Original Song

How to watch Conclave

HTW Conclave : playing in movie theaters and available via digital on-demand in the US; exclusively in UK cinemas

: playing in movie theaters and available via digital on-demand in the US; exclusively in UK cinemas Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Actor Drama (Ralph Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score

How to watch Deadpool & Wolverine

HTW Deadpool & Wolverine : streaming on Disney Plus and available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

: streaming on Disney Plus and available via digital on-demand in the US and UK Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler in Dune: Part Two (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

HTW Dune: Part Two : streaming on Max and available via digital on-demand in the US; streaming on Now TV, Sky Go and available via digital on-demand in the UK

: streaming on Max and available via digital on-demand in the US; streaming on Now TV, Sky Go and available via digital on-demand in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Original Score

How to watch Emilia Perez

HTW Emilia Perez : streaming exclusively on Netflix

: streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Karla Sofia Gascon) Best Supporting Actress (Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana), Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (2x)

How to watch Flow

HTW Flow : playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US

: playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated

How to watch The Girl with the Needle

HTW The Girl with the Needle : playing exclusively in select movie theaters in the US

: playing exclusively in select movie theaters in the US Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language

How to watch Gladiator 2

Denzel Washington in Gladiator 2 (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

HTW Gladiator 2 : playing exclusively in movie theaters

: playing exclusively in movie theaters Golden Globe nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Denzel Washington), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch Heretic

HTW Heretic : playing exclusively in movie theaters

: playing exclusively in movie theaters Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Hugh Grant)

How to watch Hit Man

HTW Hit Man : streaming exclusively on Netflix

: streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Glen Powell)

How to watch I'm Still Here

HTW I'm Still Here : releasing exclusively in movie theaters on January 17 in US; in cinemas February 7 in the UK

: releasing exclusively in movie theaters on January 17 in US; in cinemas February 7 in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language, Best Actress Drama (Fernanda Torres)

How to watch Inside Out 2

(Image credit: Disney)

HTW Inside Out 2 : streaming on Disney Plus and available via digital on-demand in the US in the UK

: streaming on Disney Plus and available via digital on-demand in the US in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement,

How to watch Kinds of Kindness

HTW Kinds of Kindness : streaming on Hulu and available via digital on-demand in the US; streaming on Disney Plus and available via digital on-demand in the UK

: streaming on Hulu and available via digital on-demand in the US; streaming on Disney Plus and available via digital on-demand in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Jesse Plemons)

How to watch The Last Showgirl

HTW The Last Showgirl : releasing exclusively in Los Angeles on December 13, rest of US movie theaters on January 10; in cinemas February 28 in the UK

: releasing exclusively in Los Angeles on December 13, rest of US movie theaters on January 10; in cinemas February 28 in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Drama (Pamela Anderson), Best Original Song

How to watch Lee

HTW Lee : available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

: available via digital on-demand in the US and UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Drama (Kate Winslet)

How to watch Maria

HTW Maria : streaming exclusively on Netflix starting December 11

: streaming exclusively on Netflix starting December 11 Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Drama (Angelina Jolie)

How to watch Memoir of a Snail

HTW Memoir of a Snail : available via digital on-demand in the US

: available via digital on-demand in the US Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated

How to watch Moana 2

HTW Moana 2 : playing exclusively in movie theaters

: playing exclusively in movie theaters Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated

How to watch Nickel Boys

Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse in Nickel Boys (Image credit: L. Kasimu Harris/Orion Picitures)

HTW Nickel Boys : releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 13 (limited) in the US; in cinemas January 3 in the UK

: releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 13 (limited) in the US; in cinemas January 3 in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama

How to watch Nightbitch

HTW Nightbitch : playing exclusively in movie theaters in the UK and US

: playing exclusively in movie theaters in the UK and US Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Amy Adams)

How to watch Queer

HTW Queer : playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; in cinemas on December 13 in the UK

: playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; in cinemas on December 13 in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Drama (Daniel Craig)

How to watch The Room Next Door

HTW The Room Next Door : releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 20 (limited) in the US; exclusively in cinemas in the UK

: releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 20 (limited) in the US; exclusively in cinemas in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Drama (Tilda Swinton)

How to watch Saturday Night

HTW Saturday Night : available via digital on-demand in the US; in cinemas January 31 in the UK

: available via digital on-demand in the US; in cinemas January 31 in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Gabriel LaBelle)

How to watch The Seed of the Sacred Fig

HTW The Seed of the Sacred Fig : playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK

: playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language

How to watch September 5

HTW September 5 : releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 13 (limited) in the US; in cinemas January 24 in the UK

: releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 13 (limited) in the US; in cinemas January 24 in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Drama

How to watch Sing Sing

HTW Sing Sing : re-releasing in movie theaters in January in the US

: re-releasing in movie theaters in January in the US Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Drama (Colman Domingo)

How to watch The Substance

Demi Moore in The Substance (Image credit: Mubi)

HTW The Substance : streaming on MUBI and available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

: streaming on MUBI and available via digital on-demand in the US and UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Demi Moore), Best Supporting Actress (Margaret Qualley), Best Director, Best Screenplay

How to watch Twisters

HTW Twisters : streaming on Peacock and available via digital on-demand in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK

: streaming on Peacock and available via digital on-demand in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch Vermiglio

HTW Vermiglio : releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 (limited) in US

: releasing exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 (limited) in US Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Non-English Language

How to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

HTW Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl : streaming on Netflix starting January 3

: streaming on Netflix starting January 3 Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated

How to watch Wicked

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

HTW Wicked : playing exclusively in movie theaters

: playing exclusively in movie theaters Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Cynthia Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande), Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch The Wild Robot

HTW The Wild Robot : available via digital on-demand in the US and UK

: available via digital on-demand in the US and UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture Animated, Best Original Song, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

How to watch 2025 Golden Globes nominated TV shows

How to watch A Gentleman in Moscow

Ewan McGergor in A Gentleman in Moscow (Image credit: Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime)

HTW A Gentleman in Moscow : streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus

: streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Limited, Anthology or TV Movie (Ewan McGregor)

How to watch A Man on the Inside

HTW A Man on the Inside : streaming exclusively on Netflix

: streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Ted Danson)

How to watch Abbott Elementary

HTW Abbott Elementary : streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

: streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Quinta Brunson)

How to watch Agatha All Along

HTW Agatha All Along : streaming exclusively on Disney Plus

: streaming exclusively on Disney Plus Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Kathryn Hahn)

How to watch Baby Reindeer

HTW Baby Reindeer : streaming exclusively on Netflix

: streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited, Anthology or TV Movie, Best Actor Limited, Anthology or TV Movie (Richard Gaad) Best Supporting Actress (Jessica Gunning)

How to watch The Bear

HTW The Bear : streaming on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

: streaming on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Ayo Edebiri), Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Jeremy Allen White), Best Supporting Actress (Liza Colon-Zayas), Best Supporting Actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)

How to watch Black Doves

HTW Black Doves : streaming exclusively on Netflix

: streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Drama (Keira Knightley)

How to watch The Day of the Jackal

Eddie Redmayne in The Day of the Jackal (Image credit: Sky)

HTW The Day of the Jackal : streaming on Peacock in the US; streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK

: streaming on Peacock in the US; streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Actor Drama (Eddie Redmayne)

How to watch The Diplomat

HTW The Diplomat : streaming exclusively on Netflix

: streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Actress Drama (Keri Russell), Best Supporting Actress (Allison Janney)

How to watch Disclaimer

HTW Disclaimer : streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus

: streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus Golden Globe nominations: Best TV series Limited, Anthology or TV Movie, Best Actress Limited, Anthology or TV Movie (Cate Blanchett), Best Actor Limited, Anthology or TV Movie (Kevin Kline)

How to watch Feud: Capote vs the Swans

HTW Feud: Capote vs the Swans : streaming on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

: streaming on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Limited TV Series, Anthology or TV Movie (Naomi Watts)

How to watch The Gentlemen

HTW The Gentlemen: streaming exclusively on Netflix

streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Comedy/Musical

How to watch Griselda

HTW Griselda : streaming exclusively on Netflix

: streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Limited, Anthology or TV Movie (Sofia Vergara)

How to watch Hacks

Hanna Einbinder and Jean Smart in Hacks (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/Max)

HTW Hacks : streaming on Max in the US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK

: streaming on Max in the US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Jean Smart), Best Supporting Actress (Hannah Einbinder)

How to watch House of the Dragon

HTW House of the Dragon : streaming on Max in the US; streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK

: streaming on Max in the US; streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Drama (Emma D'Arcy)

How to watch La Maquina

HTW La Maquina : streaming on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

: streaming on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Diego Luna)

How to watch Landman

HTW Landman : streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus

: streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Drama (Billy Bob Thornton)

How to watch Matlock

HTW Matlock : streaming on Paramount Plus in the US; streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK

: streaming on Paramount Plus in the US; streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Drama (Kathy Bates)

How to watch Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menedez Story

HTW Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menedez Story : streaming exclusively on Netflix

: streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited, Anthology or TV Movie, Best Actor Limited, Anthology or TV Movie (Cooper Koch), Best Supporting Actor (Javier Bardem)

How to watch Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

HTW Mr. and Mrs. Smith : streaming exclusively on Prime Video

: streaming exclusively on Prime Video Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Actress Drama (Maya Erskine), Best Actor Drama (Donald Glover)

How to watch Nobody Wants This

HTW Nobody Wants This: streaming exclusively on Netflix

streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Kristen Bell), Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Adam Brody)

How to watch Only Murders in the Building

HTW Only Murders in the Building : streaming on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

: streaming on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Comedy/Musical, Best Actress Comedy/Musical (Selena Gomez), Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Steve Martin), Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Martin Short)

How to watch The Penguin

HTW The Penguin : streaming on Max in the US; streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK

: streaming on Max in the US; streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited, Anthology or TV Movie, Best Actress Limited, Anthology or TV Movie (Cristin Milioti), Best Actor Limited, Anthology or TV Movie (Colin Farrell)

How to watch Presumed Innocent

HTW Presumed Innocent : streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus

: streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Drama (Jake Gyllenhaal)

How to watch The Regime

HTW The Regime : streaming on Max in the US; streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK

: streaming on Max in the US; streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best Actress Limited, Anthology or TV Movie (Kate Winslet)

How to watch Ripley

HTW Ripley : streaming exclusively on Netflix

: streaming exclusively on Netflix Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Limited, Anthology or TV Movie, Best Actor Limited, Anthology or TV Movie (Andrew Scott), Best Supporting Actress (Dakota Fanning)

How to watch Shogun

HTW Shogun : streaming on Hulu in the US; Disney Plus in the UK

: streaming on Hulu in the US; Disney Plus in the UK Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Actress Drama (Anna Sawai), Best Actor Drama (Hiroyuki Sanada), Best Supporting Actor (Tadanobu Asano)

How to watch Shrinking

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in Shrinking (Image credit: Apple TV)

HTW Shrinking : streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus

: streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor Comedy/Musical (Jason Segel), Best Supporting Actor (Harrison Ford)

Slow Horses

HTW Slow Horses : streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus

: streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama, Best Actor Drama (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actor (Jack Lowden)

Squid Game

HTW Squid Game : season 2 streaming exclusively on Netflix starting December 26

: season 2 streaming exclusively on Netflix starting December 26 Golden Globe nominations: Best TV Series Drama

How to watch True Detective: Night Country