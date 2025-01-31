Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 1 for free right now

Every now and then, streamers and networks give a gift to TV watchers, and Starz is doing just that ahead of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere on Friday, March 7. Starting on January 31, the official Starz YouTube channel has every episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 1 available to watch for free for a limited time.

Since the initial Power series first aired in 2014, millions of viewers have flocked to the universe curious to see how Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and those connected to him rise and fall in the criminal underworld. Of course, fans of the original series know Ghost has long since been declared dead, but sequel series Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force centered around how Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora), respectively, have carried on the legacy of the show.

Then there’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The prequel predates Ghost and Tommy’s rise to power and zeroes in on how their mentor, Kanan (Mekai Curtis), became a powerhouse in the fictional New York City drug world. But as much as the series is Kanan’s coming-of-age story, it’s also a riveting drama about the lengths his mother Raq (Patina Miller) will go to in order to protect him and her own legacy as one of the few drug queenpins in the city. At times those two goals conflict with each other, making for some entertaining TV.

If you want to see how the stories of Kanan and Raq initially play out and have yet to do so, now is your chance to watch for free via YouTube. Once you finish season 1 on the platform, you’ll actually then have to start paying for a Starz subscription to watch seasons 2 and 3 and the upcoming season 4. Currently, Starz is offering a promo where new subscribers can pay $5.00/month for the first three months (the series airs on MGM Plus in the UK).

Lastly, when Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 does premiere, here’s what you can expect to see:

“In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However, in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.”