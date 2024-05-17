How to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 online

It’s time for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 – as if we have had enough to recover from the drama of the last season of the show! Standby for fabulous outfits, catwalk werking and tough love when the new season starts on Friday, May 17.

The queens are back, and this time they are going to save the world. Eight stars will compete for the crown, a spot in the hall of fame and a $200,000 contribution to a charity of their choice, provided by The Palette Fund. It all starts on May 17.

Some fan favourites from across the years are returning to the catwalk, including Roxxxy Andrews and Shannel, who have already appeared in multiple seasons. There are rumors that this may be a non-elimination season, meaning you can keep seeing your favourite queen for longer.

All the classic elements will be there, including some amazing guest judges alongside the regulars and the Queen of Drag. This season promises to be one of the biggest and best yet so, squirrel friends, read on to find out how you can watch Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 and Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked wherever you are.

How to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars 9 in the US

To watch Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars season 9 and Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars: Untucked in the US you'll need to sign up for Paramount's streaming service Paramount Plus as this is the only place where the show will be airing. Nope, no cable or TV broadcast is expected.

You can sign up for Paramount Plus for $5.99 / £6.99 per month or $59.99 / £69.90 per year. In both the US and the UK, you're able to sign up for a seven-day free trial to test the streamer without paying, which we'd recommend if you're not sure about a longer commitment.

In the US, there's a pricier tier; the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan costs $11.99 per month and throws in lots of extra shows and movies to the library, plus lets you watch ad-free. You don't need this to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars season nine, but if you don't like commercials, it'll make for a more enjoyable viewing experience.

US viewer traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

How to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars 9 in the UK

Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars Season 9 and Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars: Untucked are available on WOW Presents Plus in the UK. You can watch the first episode for free, and then the service costs £4.33 per month or £43.38 for the year. It also offers international shows from Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and Holland, plus loads more LGBTQ+ content.

You can stream on laptops, smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Fire TV devices, as well as the Xbox One and select Samsung Smart TVs. If you're a Brit abroad and want to tune in you can use a VPN. Our favourite is NordVPN.

Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars 9 episodes

The first two episodes of Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars Season 9 drop on Friday, May 17. They will feature Ruta Lee and Stephanie Hsu as guest judges. After that, there will be a new episode each Friday, culminating in the finale on June 28.

Episode 1 – Friday, May 17

– Friday, May 17 Episode 2 – Friday, May 17

– Friday, May 17 Episode 3 – Friday, May 24

– Friday, May 24 Episode 4 –Friday, May 31

–Friday, May 31 Episode 5 – Friday, June 7

– Friday, June 7 Episode 6 – Friday, June 14

– Friday, June 14 Episode 7 – Friday, June 21

– Friday, June 21 Episode 8 – Friday, June 28

How to watch past seasons of Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars

Previous episodes of Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars and Ru Paul's Drag Race have been shown in a few different places over the years. If you want to catch up and you're in the UK, many previous episodes are available through the aforementioned WOW Presents Plus. Brits can stream previous UK episode for free on the BBC iPlayer.

For US viewers, your best bet is Paramount Plus.

Remember, if you're out of the country but want to watch these old episodes, you can use NordVPN and your usual service.

How to watch Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars

Ru Paul's Drag Race Season All Stars Season 9 is also available in a few other countries. For instance, in Canada you will can stream it using Crave and Aussies can head to the Werk Room via Stan (which offers a 30 day free trial). Drag fans in some other European countries can also use WOW Presents Plus to catch all the action from the catwalk.

NordVPN is a great way to watch your usual stream when traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!