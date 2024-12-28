How to watch SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 online: stream the British Army drama from anywhere

As the Special Air Service embarks on its European campaign in spring of 1943, SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 depicts the regiment under the hot-headed command of Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell), a man who makes David Stirling (Connor Swindells) look responsible and measured. SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 premieres on Wednesday, January 1 in the UK. All episodes will be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer right away.

If you're on holiday while it's on, watch SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

Having built his entire identity around violent rebellion, it's little surprise that the SAS under Paddy wastes no time picking a fight with the Sicilian Mafia, and making enemies of any civilians unfortunate enough to cross paths with them. Disbandment is a matter of if, not when.

However, William Stirling (Gwilym Lee) – older brother of David – brings a sense of civility and purpose to a group that, in every sense, has gone rogue. While David plots his escape, Williams forms a second unit with the aim of not just proving the SAS's worth, but keeping Paddy's worst instincts in check.

Created by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight, the six-part series is war as rock'n'roll, and here's how to watch SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 online from anywhere in the world and for free in the UK.

How to watch SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 in the UK for free

SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 premieres at 6 am on Wednesday, January 1, which is when all six episodes will become available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Each instalment of the show will also be shown on BBC One. Following the TV premiere at 9 pm on Wednesday, January 1, episodes will air at 9 pm each Sunday.

BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers.

If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.

How to watch SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 in the US

In the US, SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 will be available to watch on the streaming service MGM Plus. Episodes will air at 9 pm ET/PT each Sunday, starting January 12.

MGM Plus costs $6.99 per month or $58.99 for a yearly pass, after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 in Australia

The good news for Aussies is that the first season of SAS: Rogue Heroes can be streamed totally free via SBS On Demand. The bad news is that there's nothing confirmed just yet on when season 2 might arrive.

That means that Brits abroad looking to stream SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 will want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 on the BBC iPlayer streaming service as described above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally streaming services like iPlayer will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

