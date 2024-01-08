How to watch The Agency: Unfiltered series 2 online and on TV

Influencing ain't easy! Behind the all the reels, stories and unboxing videos are a world of unseen dramas and stress of being a social media superstar. The Agency: Unfiltered gives a peek behind the curtain of this fascinating world, with series two getting started on Monday, January 8.

You can watch The Agency: Unfiltered series 2 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch The Agency: Unfiltered on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Series 2 of The Agency: Unfiltered takes us back to the nerve center of Aquarius Creative — the largest influencer agency in Scotland, UK — following co-founders Amy and Kirsten and their roster of social media influencers.

Extended to a ten-episode run after the breakout success of last year's debut season, prepare to get a glimpse into the hard work and determination that goes into becoming and managing some of the UK's biggest influencers. And it's not just freebies and glamorous parties — there are trips to organize and brand deals to negotiate, too.

So if you loved the first series or are getting to know the girls of Aquarius Creative for the first time, this reality show might just be the bingeable froth you need to counteract the January blues. Here's how to watch The Agency: Unfiltered series 2 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch The Agency: Unfiltered series 2 in the UK

BBC Scotland is airing The Agency: Unfiltered series 2 on Mondays from 10 pm UK. The first two episodes will be broadcast back-to-back on Monday, January 8. All ten episodes of series 2 are also available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer streaming service from Monday, January 8. BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence holders. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

Can I watch The Agency: Unfiltered in the US?

The Agency: Unfiltered hasn't yet made it across The Atlantic, with no regular streaming options in the US.

But if you're a Brit abroad and desperate to watch, then you can try using a VPN to stream the episodes as if you were back at home...

How to watch The Agency: Unfiltered from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch The Agency: Unfiltered on the BBC iPlayer by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally the streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

The ten-episode series 2 of The Agency: Unfiltered starts at 10 pm UK on BBC Scotland on Monday, January 8.

All episodes will be available to watch on that day on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

All you need to know about The Agency: Unfiltered

Is there a The Agency: Unfiltered series 2 trailer? "Bigger, bolder and more bingeable" — take a look at what's in store in The Agency: Unfiltered series 2:

Where is The Agency: Unfiltered filmed? The Agency: Unfiltered centers around Aquarius Creative — a social media management and influencer marketing company based in the town of Uddingston, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK.