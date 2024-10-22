How to watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore online and on TV
French thriller about the kidnaping of an innocent 6-year-old
With the evenings getting shorter in the US and UK, it's the ideal time of the year for a tense new thriller miniseries. The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore is here to fill that gap in your viewing schedule, with all episodes available to watch on Wednesday, October 23.
You can watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore in the US on the Hulu streaming service, with a free trial available for new users. And it's available on Disney Plus in other parts of the world.
US: Hulu / Disney Bundle
UK: Disney Plus
AU: Disney Plus
It's every parents' nightmare — a child kidnapped and, on the face of it at least, absolutely no idea where they are or who the culprit might be.
But this is no ordinary 6-year-old. Kimmy Diore is a YouTube 'kidfluencer' who is known to millions of fans around the world. And her vanishing is soon the subject of the kind of intrusive scrutiny and mad speculation that has come to characterize real-life child disappearances.
Enter Detective Sara Roussel (Géraldine Nakache). She, according to the official synopsis, "must investigate the unfamiliar world of social media and get close to Kimmy’s mother, uncovering secrets that cast doubt on the real culprit".
The French thriller series is set to keep you guessing until the fin. Here's how to watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you need below.
How to watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore in the US
Thriller fans in the US can watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore on Hulu. All six episodes are set to land on Thursday, October 23.
Hulu costs $9.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $18.99 for its ad-free one. But you can get Hulu free with its 30-day free trial.
Alternatively, you can get even better value by signing up to the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu with Disney Plus for $10.99 each month — or $16.99 if you include ESPN Plus or Max, too. That's available for sign-up at the Disney Plus website.
How to watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore in the UK
The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore will air on Disney Plus in the UK. It is set to land in full on Thursday, October 23.
You can get Disney Plus from only £4.99 a month, as long as you don't mind ads. Or ad-free plans cost £8.99 per month and £89.90 for a whole year.
How to watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore in Australia
As in the UK, The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore will air on Disney Plus Down Under. The whole series will hit the streamer on Wednesday, October 23.
Disney Plus costs from $13.99 per month in Australia, or get 12 months for the price of 10 ($139.99) for a whole year.
What is the The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore release date?
All episodes of The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore will be available to watch from Wednesday, October 23.
Viewers in the US can watch on Hulu, with global streams on Disney Plus.
All you need to know about The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore
What is the cast of The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore?
The credited cast according to IMDB is:
- Géraldine Nakache as Sara
- Doria Tillier as Mélanie
- India Hair as Lou
- Panayotis Pascot as Baptiste
- Oussama Kheddam as Malik
- Sébastien Pouderoux as Bruno
- Alexis Volis as Antony Peilloux
- Jacques Weber as Serge
- Chantal Lauby as Isabelle
- Suliane Brahim as Salomé
- Cyril Metzger as Valentin Lavalle
How many episodes will there be in The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore?
There are six episodes in this series of The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore.
Is The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore based on a novel?
The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore TV series is based on the 2022 novel Les Enfants Sont Rois by award-winning writer Delphine de Vigan.
The direct translation of the title is 'The Children Are Kings', but when it was released in the UK the novel's title was changed to Kids Run the Show.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Adam is a freelance writer with a decade of journalism experience. He's written about sports for The Cricketer and Golf Monthly; on TV shows for TechRadar, WhatToWatch and Cinema Blend; on consumer affairs Which?; technology for T3 and Tom's Guide; and on lifestyle for Real Homes and Creative Bloq. He keeps wicket for his local cricket team, is a keen cook, loves to sing and keeps chickens too.