How to watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore online and on TV

With the evenings getting shorter in the US and UK, it's the ideal time of the year for a tense new thriller miniseries. The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore is here to fill that gap in your viewing schedule, with all episodes available to watch on Wednesday, October 23.

You can watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore in the US on the Hulu streaming service, with a free trial available for new users. And it's available on Disney Plus in other parts of the world.

It's every parents' nightmare — a child kidnapped and, on the face of it at least, absolutely no idea where they are or who the culprit might be.

But this is no ordinary 6-year-old. Kimmy Diore is a YouTube 'kidfluencer' who is known to millions of fans around the world. And her vanishing is soon the subject of the kind of intrusive scrutiny and mad speculation that has come to characterize real-life child disappearances.

Enter Detective Sara Roussel (Géraldine Nakache). She, according to the official synopsis, "must investigate the unfamiliar world of social media and get close to Kimmy’s mother, uncovering secrets that cast doubt on the real culprit".

The French thriller series is set to keep you guessing until the fin. Here's how to watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you need below.

How to watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore in the US

Thriller fans in the US can watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore on Hulu. All six episodes are set to land on Thursday, October 23.

Hulu costs $9.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $18.99 for its ad-free one. But you can get Hulu free with its 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, you can get even better value by signing up to the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu with Disney Plus for $10.99 each month — or $16.99 if you include ESPN Plus or Max, too. That's available for sign-up at the Disney Plus website.

How to watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore in the UK

The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore will air on Disney Plus in the UK. It is set to land in full on Thursday, October 23.

You can get Disney Plus from only £4.99 a month, as long as you don't mind ads. Or ad-free plans cost £8.99 per month and £89.90 for a whole year.

How to watch The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore in Australia

As in the UK, The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore will air on Disney Plus Down Under. The whole series will hit the streamer on Wednesday, October 23.

Disney Plus costs from $13.99 per month in Australia, or get 12 months for the price of 10 ($139.99) for a whole year.

All you need to know about The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore

What is the cast of The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore? The credited cast according to IMDB is:

Géraldine Nakache as Sara

Doria Tillier as Mélanie

India Hair as Lou

Panayotis Pascot as Baptiste

Oussama Kheddam as Malik

Sébastien Pouderoux as Bruno

Alexis Volis as Antony Peilloux

Jacques Weber as Serge

Chantal Lauby as Isabelle

Suliane Brahim as Salomé

Cyril Metzger as Valentin Lavalle

How many episodes will there be in The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore? There are six episodes in this series of The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore.