Watch the late Paul O'Grady fall for lovely Newfoundland in For the Love of Dogs

Paul O'Grady For the Love of Dogs returns today (Thursday, April 13), and ITV has teased what we can expect from the next series in a new clip.

This sneak peek at For the Love of Dogs season 11 introduces some of the many new pooches we'll be meeting and shows off some of the chaos that the presenter will be getting caught up in across the series.

One of the stars of this new clip has to be a giant Newfoundland pooch called Peggy who is awaiting life-changing major surgery on her back legs. And when O'Grady meets the loveable dog, she gets a huge cuddle right away.

The clip also sees the late star, who died last month aged 67, looking on at a tiny, terrified bichon frise pup who he says is "desperate for some love", and features him playing with a Staffordshire bull terrier Labrador crossbred who is utterly obsessed with water. See them all (and more) in the clip which you can watch below:

When we spoke to Paul O'Grady about the new series, he pointed out that Peggy was one of the dogs he'd fallen for at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. "I really going in there — I'm always thinking 'what have I got on the menu this series, what dogs are in?" he said.

"I've got this thing about big dogs, and yet funnily enough I've only got little ones — I always fall for the big ones and Peggy [the Newfoundland, pictured above] was so sweet. She had terrible problems with her back legs, or her hips, and she had to have a huge operation, and then go on kennel rest for quite a long time, which is hard for a dog, and she was so patient and stoic. She was just lovely — I'd have taken her in a heartbeat!"

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs airs Thursdays at 8.30 pm on ITV1. Episodes will also be made available to stream on ITVX.