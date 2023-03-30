Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs season 11 — release date, dogs and all we know

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs season 11 will see the late TV star and dog lover heading back to Battersea Dogs and Cats home to meet more furry friends looking for their forever homes, learning about their stories and helping to care for the four-legged friends in need.

The award-winning series comes after the devastating death of much-loved presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady, who passed away unexpectedly aged 67. It was well known that the TV legend had a huge passion for dogs and had many in his family, even adopting pooches that appeared in the show.

ITV's Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo said: "We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV. He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.

"He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers, and For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many. All those who worked with Paul are shocked and deeply saddened at his passing and the thoughts of everyone at ITV are with Paul’s loved ones."

Here's everything we know about Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs...

ITV have confirmed that Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs season 11 will air as originally planned following his sad passing.

The new series will begin on Thursday, April 13 at 8:30 pm on ITV1. Episodes will also be available to stream on ITVX.

What happens in Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs season 11?

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs season 11 follows Battersea Ambassador Paul as he meets some of the Battersea dogs looking for help, love and new homes. Each episode shows the dog's progress and its journey to adoption.

Episode one sees Paul fall in love with a gorgeous Newfoundland who needs major life-changing surgery on her back legs. He also meets a lab cross who's obsessed with water and keeps flooding her kennel and helps a terrified bichon frise become less afraid of the world after being found wandering around a forest.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer out just yet, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has dropped.