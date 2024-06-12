How to watch The Supervet 2024 online: stream Noel Fitzpatrick animal docuseries from anywhere

Animal lovers should be thrilled that The Supervet is returning to Channel 4 for its 10th anniversary, once again following veterinarian Noel Fitzpatrick as he performs life-saving surgeries on poorly family pets across the country.

Airing from Thursday, June 13, series 19 delivers five heart-warming new episodes. Stream them all with our guide below on how to watch The Supervet 2024 online. And if you’re out of the country? Simply download a VPN to watch The Supervet 2024 from anywhere.

Over 120 episodes we’ve seen Fitzpatrick and his team work their magic to save cats, dogs, and other cuddly critters from death’s door. They’ve even attracted an impressive celebrity clientele: pop star Will Young, Take That’s Mark Owen, and even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they sought treatment for their beloved dog Guy.

In the latest series, a “Rescue Animals” special reunites viewers with former inpatients and their very grateful owners, as well as introducing us to the plight of seven-week-old kitten Pretzel. And, first appearing in the 2019 Christmas Special, we’ll discover how German Shepherd Bran’s total hip replacement has transformed the animal’s life for the better.

In addition to that, there's an puppy-centric episode that's bound to give audiences the warm and fuzzies! That level of adorableness will certainly melt hearts... but draw a few tears too, as Fitzpatrick pays tribute to his own dearly departed border terrier, Keira.

Can't wait to see Noel Fitzpatrick fix up more furry friends? Then read our guide for how to watch The Supervet 2024 online and from anywhere. We’ve got all the viewing information you’ll need below.

How to watch The Supervet online in the UK for free

Watch The Supervet online and stream every episode of series 19 on Channel 4 from Thursday, June 13. There are five episodes in total, each of which will be broadcast weekly at 8 pm UK time. You can also stream the series live or on-demand through the Channel 4's streaming service.

It's a FREE service, but you can upgrade to Channel 4 Plus for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year, which will get you ad-free streaming and early access to some shows, such as recent hits Big Boys and The Couple Next Door.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

Can I watch The Supervet 2024 online in the US?

Unfortunately, there’s no dedicated streaming home for The Supervet online – although ABC has a smattering of the earliest episodes available to stream for free.

Therefore, UK citizens outside the country will need a VPN to watch all-new episodes of The Supervet 2024. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch The Supervet online in Australia?

There’s no word on when The Supervet series 19 will be available to stream Down Under. All four episodes of the last series are currently free to stream on SBS On-Demand, though, so we'd expect SBS to broadcast the latest series in the near future too.

So, if you’re a Brit abroad looking to stream The Supervet series 19, you’ll want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch The Supervet from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch The Supervet on the Channel 4 streaming by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

The Supervet FAQs

Is The Supervet coming back in 2024? Yes, Fitzpatrick Referrals is open and ready to receive your fluffy friends. Brand-new The Supervet arrives weekly from Thursday, June 13 (see below for the full episode guide) at 8 pm UK / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 5 am AEDT Friday, exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK.