‘We Are Lady Parts’ season 2 to rock on for Peacock, Channel 4

Fans of We Are Lady Parts will have more chances to rock out to the musical comedy, as it has been announced the sitcom from Nida Manzoor has been renewed for season 2 on the Peacock streaming service in the U.S. and Channel 4 in the U.K. Deadline was among the first to report the news.

We Are Lady Parts, inspired by some of Manzoor’s own experiences, follows the highs and lows of the band members that make up a London-based Muslim female punk band, Lady Parts, as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussein, a geeky PhD student who is recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist. The series stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Juliette Motamed, Aiysha Hart and Zaqi Ismail.

If you haven’t seen We Are Lady Parts yet, check out the trailer below to get a sense of what it is all about.

The show got a huge stamp of approval from critics when it premiered in the spring of 2021, with a 100% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, plus an 83 on Metacritic as well as its “must-watch” designation.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts,” said Manzoor in the official announcement. “I can’t wait to delve back into the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music and more flights of fancy.”

No information was provided on when viewers could expect We Are Lady Parts season 2 to premiere on either Channel 4 or Peacock.

The good news, however, is that you then have time to catch up with the six-episode first season. U.S. viewers must be a Peacock Premium subscriber to watch the entire first season of We Are Lady Parts. In the U.K. it is streaming on All 4, Sky Go and Virgin TV Go.