'We knead you!' Bake Off opens applications for the next series: here’s how to apply!

Fancy yourself as the next Bake Off champion? Well, here’s your chance to prove yourself a baking genius as applications are now open for series 15 of The Great British Bake Off!

It's all good news for fans — currently enjoying Bake Off 2023 — because it means the show is certainly coming back! So, if you or someone you know is a talented home baker then apply now at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk or email the makers on applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk.

The closing date for applications is 1 pm on Tuesday 2nd January 2024. Or, as the makers put it… "WE KNEAD YOU! We’re looking for Britain’s best home bakers to enter the tent! Are you ready to make your dreams crumb true? Do you love baking until the batter end? Could you be a baker in the class of 2024?

"If you or someone you know is up for being part of history in the baking, apply now sooner rather than baker!”

Could you be in the class of 2024? (Image credit: Channel 4)

There are some terms and conditions. Applications are open to everyone although you must be 16 or over on January 1 2024 and you must be a UK resident (including Isle of Man and Channel Islands).

The makers add: "What does GBBO look for in an applicant? Top of the list is a love and passion for baking! You need to have a broader baking repertoire than just baking cakes. We all love cake but on the show there is a bread, biscuit and pastry week etc. It is important to note though that it is completely ok people haven’t made literally everything! There is always time to practice through the process and everyone has their own baking strengths and weaknesses."

They also include some tips for filling out the application. "Include as much information about you and your baking in the application as possible! We want to get a sense of who you are and what type of baker you are as well as what you have made before. Include as many photos as you can, they are a great way to show off the bakes you have made before and visually photos are always great to look at!”

If you're successful then you'll be contacted by a member of the Bake Off production team. If you’ve not heard anything by Friday, February 9, 2024, then sadly you're out of luck.

But at least you will still be able to enjoy the series! Bake Off 2023 continues on Channel 4.