We know the BBC's next Agatha Christie drama — and we bet you don't know this detective!

The BBC has commissioned a new Agatha Christie adaptation... but you might not be familiar with the super sleuth who solves this particular case!

The broadcaster recently brought us Murder is Easy, a two-parter based on Christie's 1939 novel of the same name. That series followed investigator Luke Fitzwilliam (Rye Lane's David Jonsson) as he tried to track down a ruthless killer before he could strike again.

According to Deadline, the BBC will adapt the 1944 Christie novel, Towards Zero. But unlike some of the more prominent Christie adaptations (such as Kenneth Branagh's Poirot movies), Towards Zero features one of the author's lesser-known detectives: Superintendent Battle.

The story of Towards Zero revolves around the death of an elderly widow, Lady Tressilian, at her seaside home at Gull's Point whilst hosting her husband's former ward, tennis star Nevile Strange, his former and present wife, and a collection of friends and relatives.

Battle (who was on holiday nearby with his nephew, Jim, a fellow Scotland Yard officer) is assigned to track down her killer. A clue from his personal life ultimately points helps him solve the mystery (which, for obvious reasons, we won't spoil here!) Incidentally, Towards Zero was also the final Agatha Christie book to feature the Superintendent. ITV adapted the book in 2007 but dropped Battle and made it a Miss Marple mystery instead!

This new spin on Towards Zero will be penned by Rachel Bennette, who was behind the BAFTA-nominated 2016 Zadie Smith adaptation, NW, which starred Nikki Amuka-Bird, Phoebe Fox, Richie Campbell and OT Fagbenle. Bennette has also written on World on Fire season 2, Ripper Street and Lark Rise to Candleford.

The series does not currently have a release date nor a confirmed cast list, but we do know that the Towards Zero adaptation is due to enter production this summer. As and when we learn more about the new show, we'll be sure to share it.

Towards Zero will air on the BBC and on BritBox outside of the UK when it arrives.

Murder is Easy is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer and is coming to BritBox internationally on Friday, March 1.