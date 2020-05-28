What devices can you watch HBO Max on?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

HBO Max is now a thing. It's the legacy HBO that you know, but with a lot of the WarnerMedia world added in. That includes properties like TNT, TBS, Comedy Central, CNN, TCM, Warner Bros., and more. (They're all owned by WarnerMedia, which itself is owned by AT&T.)

And as you'd expect, you can watch HBO Max pretty much anywhere you can watch HBO. (Which is good, because the two services will live on in parallel, with Max having way more content.)

There are two notable exceptions, however. As we were warned , HBO Max is not available at launch on Amazon Fire TV devices. That's a pretty big omission, and it's one that almost certainly comes down to money. (You'll recall that Disney+ for a while wasn't going to be on Amazon devices at launch , either.)

Same goes for Roku, which perhaps is an even bigger surprise, given that it's the No. 1 streaming hardware in the United States.

That's not necessarily the end of the world, because there are workarounds. If you have an HBO subscription through another provider — like, say, Hulu — then you can sign in with that account and watch all you want.

But otherwise, you'll be just fine. Here's the full list of devices that officials support watching HBO Max, either with the HBO Max app, or by some other method.

iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch with iOS 12.2 or newer

Android phones and tablets with Android 5 or newer

PC ruinning Windows 7 or newer

Mac with macOS 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer

Google Chromebooks

A web browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari)

Android TV

Apple TV (4th generation or newer)

PlayStation 4

Select Samsung Smart TVs

Xbox One

Chromecast

AirPlay

HBO Max costs the same as the legacy HBO — $14.99 a month.