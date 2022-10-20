There has been much confusion over The Masked Singer season 8 this past week. For one, fans were up in arms that the Andrew Lloyd Webber-themed episode, which was originally supposed to air last Wednesday, October 13, was pushed back a week due to a rain-delayed Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies NLDS game. And now that the flashy episode has finally aired, viewers have even more questions: namely, what happened to the Harp on Masked Singer?

For those following this season of the show, Harp has been a clear frontrunner so far, dominating the competition since the first episode, but the big-voiced singer was nowhere to be found on Wednesday night's episode, leaving many watching from home confused over her absence.

But all is good in the world of The Masked Singer: Harp is already a semifinalist in the competition per new rules this season, which says that each "round" will consist of three episodes and the ultimate winner of those three episodes will automatically move into the semifinal round. Now that three episodes have already aired in the season, we've got a new batch of performers to sing their hearts out with the hope of joining Harp as a semifinalist.

Our three new masked competitors were Maize, who took on the big belting notes of "Heaven On Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar, the soulful songstress Mermaid, who performed "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Robo Girl, who gave a feisty rendition of the title track from Bad Cinderella.

While all three performances impress guest panelist, Andrew Lloyd Webber himself, only two could go head-to-head in the "Battle Royale" and move on to next week's episode. After Maize was voted out and ultimately unmasked as Sex and the City actor-comedian Mario Cantone, Mermaid and Robo Girl had the challenge of singing the epic ballad "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" from Evita. Robo Girl ended up this week's victor, putting her one step closer to joining Harp in the semifinals.

And though names like Roberta Flack, Gloria Estefan and Cher were thrown around for Mermaid's real identity, it turned out to be Grammy Award-winning icon Gloria Gaynor, a reveal that had Robin Thicke standing atop the judges' table.

Fans wonder what happened to the Harp on Masked Singer US

The king/ queen format goes: every three episodes there will be a king or queen. There will be three semifinalists. Right now The Harp is a semifinalistOctober 18, 2022 See more

Harp is the first round Queen. Three new weeks to crown second round king or queen then three more Then all three crowned will compete I think.October 17, 2022 See more

