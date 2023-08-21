What is the status of Warrior season 4? Renewed or cancelled?

NOTE: some spoilers ahead on Warrior season 3.

After an epic conclusion to Warrior season 3, fans of the kung-fu series all have one question — will there be a Warrior season 4?

Warrior is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The series, which premiered in 2019, is set in late 1800s San Francisco, as an immigrant from China and martial arts prodigy arrives and gets involved in the Tong Wars and other social and political conflicts of the time.

In the latest season, Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) broke with Young Jun (Jason Tobin) and the Hop Wei to protect his sister Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), Wong Chao's (Hoon Lee) fate remains a question mark and Li Yong (Joe Taslim) may be ready to make a brand new power play of his own. So there is plenty of potentially rich storylines for the show to follow. Fans are certainly eager to see the show continue, practically demanding a season 4:

Talk about a Finale WOW 🔥This has been the best season yet and this finale lived up to it every minute. Everyone shined but Andrew Koji's Ah Sahm acted and fought with so much emotion. We NEED a Season 4 !! #Warrior

And thus concludes one of the finest seasons of tv of the last few years. Warrior cements itself as premiere prestige tv. The drama is elevated, the action is god tier and the performances need to be recognized. We better get a season 4 because this show continues to top itself.

Give me #Warrior season 4. I need Warrior season 4. We all need Warrior season 4 @streamonmax

Warrior season 3 elevates an already amazing series to new highs. Drama, excellent characters and amazing martial arts action unlike anything else on television. Praying we get a season 4 if only to see that Koji smolder and more amazing action!

If you haven't already, please watch #Warrior on MAX. It's one of the most under-appreciated shows currently right now. It has the best fight scenes on television, the writing is so complex and thought provoking. A western. All three seasons are on MAX. Lets get a season 4!

So, what is the status of Warrior season 4? Read on to find out everything we know right now.

Will there be a Warrior season 4?

As of publication, there has been no word on Warrior season 4 from Max. No renewal. No cancellation. The show is in limbo.

Part of that could be because of the ongoing writers' strike for a new labor agreement with studios, as deals for new shows and future seasons may be on hold.

Even the show's star, Andrew Koji, isn't entirely sure of its fate. In an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike and before Warrior season 3 wrapped up, he told Inverse:

"The cast and crew, we've got no idea if we're going to be back. But I think it will all be dependent on how much of a splash this [season] can make."

The social posts from fans above indicated they loved the latest season, and the few reviews that the season got on Rotten Tomatoes have it scored at 100% "Fresh." Streaming numbers, however, have not been shared, which will certainly be a big determining factor.

This was Warrior's first season streaming exclusively on Max (formerly HBO Max), as it previously aired episodes on Cinemax. You can watch Warrior seasons 1-3 on Max. If you want, you can also watch the series premiere for free on The Roku Channel, though you’ll need to pay to watch the rest of the series.