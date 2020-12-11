What on TV for Friday, December 11

Tonight Disney is having a Holiday House Party to help get you in the holiday spirit. The CW is hosting a holiday caroling challenge tonight, and there are new episodes of Magnum P.I, MacGyver, and Shark Tank all on tonight.

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

If you have kids at home, or even if you’re just a kid at heart, then Disney’s Holiday House Party might be the perfect thing to watch tonight. The holiday sketch show features Disney-themed performances, each shot remotely from the performers homes.

Watch at 8pm EST on Disney

The Christmas Caroler Challenge

Sure, you’ve seen holiday baking challenges, but how about a holiday caroling challenge? Tonight ten Christmas Carol groups will compete against each other. Each one has its own stylized brand of performance, and the performances will be judged by celebrity judges Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon and Garry Gary Beers.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

High School Musical: The Holiday Special

In this all-new holiday music special, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series delivers an abundance of feel-good holiday cheer. They perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs and share anecdotes from their memorable holidays, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite holiday traditions, family Christmas photos, and poignant New Year's resolutions.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Shark Tank

The Sharks are checking out a handful of new products tonight. Tonight entrepreneurs shows off a classic dessert with a healthy twist to children, a product designed to boost visibility while navigating the streets, and an educational robot.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Giving Voice

Students from across the US audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, culminating in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage.

Watch anytime on Netflix

MacGyver

The reboot of MacGyver is back tonight with episode two of its new season. Tonight Taylor's former protégé is killed while preventing a bio-weapon from falling into the wrong hands. The team has to determine where the weapon is so Desi can get it back before it's sold to a terrorist cell.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

Guy Fieri and his son Hunter are on the road again tonight for a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Tonight the father and son duo travels from California to Colorado and Phoenix to Florida for burgers, empanadas, and breakfast.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

Magnum P.I

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I, Higgins job to repo a plane goes south when she and Magnum discover that it was being used by a drug cartel. The cartel opens fire at the plane, which forces them to crash in a jungle. Later, Higgins goes on her first date with Dr. Shah.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS