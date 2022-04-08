What's on TV for Friday, April 8

Top picks tonight

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, tensions rise when Cooper's search for his blackmailer overlaps with the Task Force's latest Blacklist case.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Dynasty

On a new episode of Dynasty, Blake calls a family meeting, leaving the family a little confused. As Fallon is feeling positive about her new ventures, Jeff delivers some less than stellar news.

Watch Dynasty at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Woke season 2

Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where "woke" has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become?

Watch Woke season 2 anytime on Hulu.

Elite season 5

At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new perpetrator and a new mystery as the students find themselves drowning in secrets.

Watch Elite season 5 anytime on Netflix.

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I., Magnum goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about a crime that may have involved his dear deceased friend, Nuzo.

Watch Magnum P.I. at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.