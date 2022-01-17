'Dynasty' season 5: when is the next episode on?

Dynasty season 5 has arrived in the US, launching over the festive holidays with a double helping of special Christmas episodes. But when will the rest of the season air? Here is everything you need to know about Dynasty season 5.

The reboot of the beloved US soap opera was launched back in 2017, providing us with four rollercoaster seasons following the Carrington family as they fight each other and everyone around them for money and power. The reboot quickly became a huge hit, so big, in fact, that a fifth season was announced before season four had even aired.

As you may recall, the CW show wrapped season four with Fallon getting shot by her evil, husband-stealing assistant at a major event for Blake’s campaign... but while we won't be revealing any spoilers for the new season, we do know that season 5 will be packed full of drama.

Some reports have hinted that season five will see twists and turns as Blake and Cristal work on the next phase of his campaign, Alexis remains in jail, and Amanda sets out to see who might be responsible for murder.

'Dynasty' is back - but when can you watch the rest of the season? (Image credit: CW channel)

Despite fans being teased with the two Christmas specials, which aired on Monday, Dec. 20 2021, we have got a bit of a wait on our hands for the rest of the season. The CW has confirmed that episodes will return on Mar. 11 2022, when they’ll then revert to their usual Friday night slot at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) on The CW.

The new season of Dynasty will also be heading to the UK later this year when the series arrives on Netflix. But sadly for UK fans, there will be even more of a wait before you can catch up on the Carrington drama because traditionally the show doesn't air on Netflix until it has finished airing in the US, which suggests season 5 might arrive late spring/early summer.

The good news is that it's thought the whole season will drop at once on Netflix, including the two-part Christmas special, meaning you won't have to watch the episodes weekly as you do on The CW. So get ready for a summer of binge-watching.