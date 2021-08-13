What's on TV for Friday, August 13
By Emily Price
The Golden State Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight!
The Golden State Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in an NBA Summer League game. Joanna and Billy are blindsided when Joanna is the target of a mysterious criminal investigation on Burden of Truth, and Guy Fieri dives into meat mania tonight on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
NBA Summer League Basketball
Tonight the Golden State Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Summer League Game. tonight's game is being played from Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN 2
Dynasty
Tonight on Dynasty, Dominique is disappointed in the sales for her new business and Jeff advises her to remain patient, but Dom has other plans.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Secret Celebrity Renovation
Tonight on Secret Celebrity Renovation, Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson travels to tiny Dobbin, TX, to help take on the biggest renovation yet - a dilapidated family farmhouse belonging to Kevin Doubin, a longtime friend from Ferguson's.
Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS
Brand New Cherry Flavor
A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early '90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Burden of Truth
Tonight on Burden of Truth, Joanna and Billy are blindsided when Joanna is the target of a mysterious criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Luna rushes back to Millwood to aid her sister.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
Beckett
Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy –– and on the run for his life.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Tonight on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Drives, Guy Fieri dives into meat mania, starting in Palm Beach, FL, where a butcher shop-restaurant is smokin' up brisket and beefing up the burgers.
Watch at 9:30pm EDT on Food Network
