What's on TV for Friday, August 27

Orlando City SC is taking on Inter Miami CF in some soccer tonight! Blake makes a life-changing announcement tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, and Joanna and Billy are blindsided when their injunction against the mine is overturned



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

MLS Soccer

Tonight Orlando City SC is taking on Inter Miami CF in some soccer. Tonight's game is being played from Exploria Stadium.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on ESPN

Vacation Friends

In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Blake makes a life-changing announcement, in more than one way. Fallon calls on Nene Leakes to help stir the pot of competition in the online shopping world.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Titletown High

A sports reality series chronicling the lives, both on and off the field, of members of the Valdosta High School football team.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Burden of Proof

Tonight on a new episode of Burden of Proof, Joanna and Billy are blindsided when their injunction against the mine is overturned. Meanwhile, Luna tries to find a legal avenue to help a victim of trafficking.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

He's All That

He's All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

Watch anytime on Netflix