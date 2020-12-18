What's on TV for Friday, December 18

The Pac-12 Football Championship is happening tonight, where either Southern California or Oregon will walk away with the title. There are new episodes of Magnum P.I., The Family Chantrel, and The Obsournes Want to Believe happening tonight as well. And over on the CW Christmas carolers are battling it out to see whose the best on the block.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Magnum P.I.

The new season of Magnum P.I. continues with episode 3 tonight. Tonight’s episode followed Magnum, Higgins and TC as they try to pull one over on a customs agent in order to get Higgins a green card. While they’re trying that card, armed gunmen suddenly storm the federal building and start taking hostages.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS

The Family Chantel

The Family Chantel is preparing for a wedding in the Philippines tonight. When Chantel and Pedro try to get to the bottom of Royal and Angenette's trust issues, it ends up leading to an explosive confrontation. Meanwhile, Nicole introduces Alejandro to her friends.

Watch at 10:30pm EST on TLC

The Christmas Caroler Challenge

There's a competition for everything these days, so why not Christmas caroling? Tonight the CW is airing episode 2 of The Christmas Caroler Challenge. Tonight four people will be selected to move on to the finals.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

Home for Christmas: Season 2

When love rings your doorbell, are you ready? Follow Johanne through another December as she continues her pursuit for eternal, warm and real love. When her family and the world around her fall apart, how can she still believe in real and bottomless love? Does it even exist and will she find the one true love for Christmas this year?

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Osbournes Want to Believe

A new episode of The Osbournes Want to Believe is airing tonight on the Travel channel. Tonight Jack is trying to get his parents to believe in alien abductions and poltergeists using video evidence he’s found. Meanwhile, Ozzy gets a crash course on the infamous Skinwalker Ranch.

Watch at 8pm EST on the Travel Channel