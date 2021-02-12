What's on TV for Friday, February 12

Aram is out in the field as an interpreter for a group of criminals tonight on The Blacklist. The sharks are checking out some self-cleaning bedding on Shark Tank, and Disney+ is dropping its second catch of Pixar Portraits.

NBa Basketball

Tonight the New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in NBA Basketball. The game is being played from the home of the Mavericks, American Airlines Center.

Pixar Portraits

Disney+ is dropping its second batch of Pixar Portraits today. The documentary series provides an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios. New episodes include a look into the life of a Production Assistant, Music Editor, Pastry Chef, and more.

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Red and Dembe go to great lengths to fulfill the final wishes of a dear friend and Aram goes undercover as an interpreter to a company that provides services to criminals.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark (Kyle Allen), contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret (Kathryn Newton) also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day. Available in HDR.

Shark Tank

Tonight on Shark Tank the sharks are hearing from an all-new group of entrepreneurs. Tonight we meet an entrepreneur from St. Paul, Minnesota that has created some self-cleaning bedding that can be used year round.

Into the Dark: Tentacles

Tentacles is a psychosexual horror-thriller about a young Los Angeles couple Tara (Dana Drori) and Sam (Casey Deidrick) who fall head over heels into a new romance, entwining their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying. Based on a story by Alexandra Pechman & Nick Antosca (The Act, Antlers) the episode takes inspiration from the rushes of early intimacy and uncertain power dynamics at play, and the dangers of losing yourself.

Squared Love

A celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life.

