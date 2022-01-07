What's on TV for Friday, Jan. 7

Top Picks Tonight

It's a marquee Friday night NBA game as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets

The U.S. figure staking championship is here, serving as a Winter Olympic qualifier

On a new Nancy Drew , interesting things happen when everyone in town is compelled to unearth hidden truths

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Brooklyn Nets in some NBA basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

U.S Figure Skating Championships

The women's free skate from the U.S. Championships in Nashville, Tenn., an Olympic qualifier for the 2022 Games in Beijing.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new Nancy Drew, a truth-inducing ritual takes hold of a town-wide cocktail party, yielding volcanic emotional confessions and a surprising romantic connection for Nancy.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new Magnum P.I., a woman hires Magnum and Higgins to locate a man she met briefly at a coffee shop and felt a spark with. They learn that he is hiding a big secret.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Hype House

This brand-new series follows the compelling lives of some of the world's biggest social media stars. Join these iconic content creators as they welcome us into the infamous Hype House, open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we’ve seldom seen. From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Undercover Boss

Tonight on Undercover Boss, Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman, who co-founded College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving over 15 years ago, go on separate missions to make certain that the foundation of their company is strong.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Tonight on a new Penn & Teller: Fool Us, magicians once again try to fool the iconic magicians with their tricks. The magicians featured in the episode include Tori Noquez, Alex Boyer, Andi Gladwin and Topas. Alyson Hannigan serves as host.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.