What's on TV for Friday, January 1

It’s the beginning of the month and the beginning of a new year, which means we’ve got a ton of great new stuff to watch today. RuPaul’s Drag Race is kicking off a new season tonight with its first episode, Earth to Ned returns to Disney+ today with 10 brand new episodes, and Netflix is kicking off the year with the addition of a new meditation show from the folks at Headspace.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race officially kicks off tonight. RuPaul is kicking the competition off by having the 13 contestants lip sync as soon as they enter the competition. Some of the contestants excel at the challenge while others fail before they’ve even really begun.

Watch at 8pm EST on MTV, VH1, and the CW

Save Yourselves

Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani) are a hip Brooklyn couple who, like many of their friends, find themselves dependent on technology and unable to put down their phones. Fearing their mindless scrolling may impact their connection with each other, they seize the chance to head to an isolated cabin in the woods, vowing to unplug from the outside world for a week. Sheltered from texts and push notifications, they are blissfully unaware when aliens attack the earth. As strange events unfold, the couple must figure out a way back to civilization—or what’s left of it.



Watch anytime on Hulu

Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

Tonight on a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy Fieri is hitting his state as he heads into Sioux Falls, SD, where a spot is taking chislic to the next level. Later he finds the state's first Ethiopian joint. Plus, a Midwest-Southern mashup is putting their own stamp on comfort cooking.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

Like a Boss

In Like a Boss, best friends Mia and Mel are running their own cosmetics company when a villainous beauty mogul conspires to steal it. Mia and Mel must stick together and fight to take their company back.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Self-Made Mansions

Ever wonder what it would be like to build your own mansion? Self-Made Mansions tonight features The Cut Buddy's Joshua Esnard and The Cookie Department's Akiva and Elannah Resnikoff as they search for their dream homes.

Watch at 9:30pm EST on HGTV

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with the new Netflix original series Headspace Guide to Meditation. Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe—former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app—takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Earth to Ned

After premiering in September, Earth to Ned is back to kick off the new year with 10 all new episodes! Today you'll get access to all 10 new episodes, which include special guests like Alyson Hannigan, Mayim Bialik, Molly Ringwald, and more.

Watch anytime on Disney+