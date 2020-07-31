What's on TV for Friday, July 31, 2020

You made it to Friday! That makes you the victor, and to the victor go the spoils. What are the spoils? Some quality time with your television after a long week.

All sorts of exciting things are coming your way today. A long wait for a Netflix fan-favorite is finally over, the NBA is back (for the time being) and there are whole scores of weird and entertaining content just waiting to keep you occupied tonight. Can confirm that all options pair well with pizza.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2

The Umbrella Academy's second season finally hits Netflix today after what felt like an unbearable wait. Join the Hargreeves family as they fight to stop the end of the world that, yeah, they probably caused. You'll see plenty of old friends and meet a whole host of new faces along the ride.

Stream anytime on Netflix.

NBA: Celtics vs. Bucks

Those who have patiently awaited the return of the NBA can rejoice! The Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Get in your live sports while you can - things aren't looking great for keeping the virus at bay amidst sporting teams.

Watch at 4:45PM EST on ESPN

Tonight's episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered follows the story of one Lauren Giddings. The newly minted law school graduate had dreams of becoming a public defender, but fate had other plans. Her killer tried to pull of the perfect crime, but a secret recording helps lead to their undoing.

Watch at 9:00PM EST on OXYGN

Host

There's a sameness to a lot of films nowadays. But, every once in a while, something comes out of left field and surprises you. Shudder's Host has been the buzz of the horror community all week long. So, if you're looking to get spooked this weekend, take some time (only fifty-four minutes!) and check out this unique quarantine horror flick.

Stream on Shudder at any time.

(Image credit: Shudder)

Storage Wars

Listen. I can't really explain the appeal of this show. You literally watch folks buy off abandoned storage blocks and dig through people's abandoned belongings. Those belongings are often old trash, but sometimes there's unknown treasure and I guess I can explain the appeal of this show. It's peak "it could be a boat" mentality, and it's a lovely thing to get lost in for a few hours.

Watch starting at 7:00PM EST on A&E

South Park

Looking for some snide and cynical humor? Comedy Central's rocking several hours of South Park this evening. Join the four kids and their friends as they navigate life in small town Colorado, all the while tackling (and dragging) cultural issues. The show doesn't always stick the landing, but when it hits, it hits!

Watch starting at 7:00PM EST on COMEDY

The Alaska Triangle

In this new episode of The Alaska Triangle, a cryptozoologist looks for the legendary Bigfoot in the remote Alaskan wilderness. Seasoned Bigfoot hunters weigh in on the creature, investigating whether he's responsible for the disappearances of some Alaskan travelers.

Watch at 7:00PM EST on TRAVEL