What's on TV for Friday, June 11

Tonight the Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round series game. Season 2 of Flack arrives on Prime Video tonight, and the Charmed Ones must take on the Perfecti in order to save Mel on a new episode of Charmed.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 See what's on TV tonight in the UK

NBA Playoffs

Tonight the Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round series. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Hawks, State Farm Arena.

Watch at 7:40pm EDT on ESPN

Flack

Set in a world of high-stakes public relations, starring Anna Paquin from X-Men as Robyn, a flack; a sharp and witty PR agent who’s an expert at her craft but a self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life. With PR as the perfect backdrop, Flack (Season 2) centers on Robyn and her colleagues who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and manage to get out unscathed.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Charmed

Tonight on a new episode of Charmed, the Charmed Ones must take on the Perfecti in order to save Mel; Harry's mortality journey kicks into high gear with unexpected consequences.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Trese

Set in a Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, with Blake and Fallon's new agreement in place, Fallon sets out to make sure everyone knows who's the boss.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW