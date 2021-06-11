What's on TV for Friday, June 11
By Emily Price
The 76ers are taking on the Hawks in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round series tonight!
Tonight the Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round series game. Season 2 of Flack arrives on Prime Video tonight, and the Charmed Ones must take on the Perfecti in order to save Mel on a new episode of Charmed.
📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide
🇬🇧 See what's on TV tonight in the UK
NBA Playoffs
Tonight the Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round series. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Hawks, State Farm Arena.
Watch at 7:40pm EDT on ESPN
Flack
Set in a world of high-stakes public relations, starring Anna Paquin from X-Men as Robyn, a flack; a sharp and witty PR agent who’s an expert at her craft but a self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life. With PR as the perfect backdrop, Flack (Season 2) centers on Robyn and her colleagues who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and manage to get out unscathed.
Watch anytime on Prime Video
Charmed
Tonight on a new episode of Charmed, the Charmed Ones must take on the Perfecti in order to save Mel; Harry's mortality journey kicks into high gear with unexpected consequences.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
Trese
Set in a Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Dynasty
Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, with Blake and Fallon's new agreement in place, Fallon sets out to make sure everyone knows who's the boss.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.